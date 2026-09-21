Chiefs Deliver Strong Message to Travis Kelce After He Makes NFL History

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a throwback performance against the Indianapolis Colts, earning a strong message from his team in the process.

Kelce delivered a historic performance in the team’s overtime win against the Colts, making nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. It was one of the best performances for a tight end of his age, putting him atop the league in an important offensive category.

Chiefs Share Praise for Travis Kelce

After Kelce’s 13-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter staked the Chiefs to a 10-7 lead, the team took to social media to deliver a succinct message.

“Who else but Kelce!?” the team shared in a post on X.

As ESPN Insights noted, Kelce put himself atop the NFL record books with the performance.

“Travis Kelce isn’t done yet,” the account noted in a post on X. “Recorded his 27th game with 100 receiving yards and a receiving TD, tying Rob Gronkowski for the most by a Tight End in NFL history! His 128 yards after contact this season are his most through two games in his career.”

Pro Football Focus added that Kelce is leading the NFL in yards after catch this season. His 128 yards after the reception puts him ahead of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson’s 120 and Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 116 yards.