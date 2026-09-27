Chiefs Deliver Strong Taylor Swift Message in Announcement on Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaning into the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce marriage era.

The team appeared to drop a subtle nod to the singer in their post ahead of this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins, one that heavily featured Kelce. The team is looking to start the season 3-0 and face a strong opportunity against a struggling Dolphins team.

Chiefs Make Reference to Taylor Swift Song

The Chiefs shared a video on Saturday afternoon showing players walking off the team plane as they arrived in Florida. Kelce was shown walking in slow motion, wearing a pair of sunglasses as he carried a duffel bag.

“Florida!!!” the caption read, copying the title of a Swift song from her eleventh studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The post came after Swift released another location song that included an exclamatory title. Her newest song, “Cleveland!” is an ode to her husband and carries the name of his hometown.

In the song, Swift sang unapologetically about her love for Kelce.

“And now I guess there’s / Something we all can agree on / But my baby likes what he likes,” she sings. “He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

Swift and Kelce tied the knot in July, saying their vows in a massive ceremony inside New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Chiefs tight end returned to the team for training camp and has helped them jump out to a 2-0 start this season.

Travis Kelce Off to Strong Start

Kelce, who briefly considered retirement this offseason before returning to the team on a new three-year contract, has seen a strong start to his season.

As ESPN Insights noted, Kelce made NFL history in the team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

“Travis Kelce isn’t done yet,” the account noted in a post on X. “Recorded his 27th game with 100 receiving yards and a receiving TD, tying Rob Gronkowski for the most by a Tight End in NFL history! His 128 yards after contact this season are his most through two games in his career.”

The Chiefs have enjoyed Kelce’s throwback season, while also adding a new aspect to their offense. Newly signed running back Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL in rushing yards through the first two weeks as the team has leaned into a more run-heavy approach, one that has helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his return from a season-ending torn ACL.