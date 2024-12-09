Status of Chiefs’ Injured Starter Unclear After Win Over Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle D.J. Humphries suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. The injury occurred during the second half and Humphries did not return to action after suffering the injury.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid gave no update on Humphries’ injury but did praise the veteran for his play during his first game of the 2024 NFL season.

“I think initially it was fast for him. But then he settled down, and I thought in the second half he played well… which I figured would happen,” Reid said during his postgame press conference.

Though Humphries’ status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, the fact that Big Red made no mention of it after the game is a good sign that the veteran won’t be sidelined for very long if at all.

Chiefs Win in Dramatic Fashion Yet Again

In what was an overall defensive battle between division opponents, the Chiefs squeaked out a win by way of a 31-yard field goal by Matthew Wright that hit off of the left upright and was good as time expired.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed four times for 17 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce was the Chiefs’ leading receiver with five catches on six targets for 45 yards. Veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins caught Mahomes’s lone touchdown pass and finished with a 4-32-1 stat line. Running back Isiah Pacheco led the backfield with 14 rush attempts for 55 yards.

On defense, the Chiefs held the Chargers’ offense to 288 total yards. The unit managed to sack Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert three times, allowed the Chargers to convert less than 50% of their third downs (6-13), and gave up just 3.9 yards per attempt on the ground, per ESPN.

The win over the Chargers clinched the Chiefs their ninth straight AFC West division title and improved their record to 12-1 on the season.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Win Over Chargers

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s victory over Los Angeles in Week 14.

“Watching an @Chiefs game is like watching the ‘Angels in the Outfield’ Movie,” one person wrote. “Especially when you see stuff like the ball smacking the goalpost bouncing back and then flying through the other side of the goal…wonder if some kids are seeing the Angel carrying that ball through?”

“Happy for the #Chiefs win, but not sure about last 2 minutes of play trailing by a point and in striking distance of scoring a touchdown and just running down the clock for a field goal knowing if you miss (Doink Kick) you lose the [football] game,” another person wrote.

“A thin line divides victory and defeat, Because in the NFL, talent abounds, And anyone can claim the win,” another person wrote. “Health is the family’s heartfelt wish, The team’s support, a steadfast guide. Win the games that matter most, For your efforts deserve all praise and pride.”

“My late friend Keisha is celebrating in Heaven. She was a die hard fan and season ticket holder,” another person wrote. “She may have lost her battle with cancer but she cheered her team on until her last breath.”

“2 games won by 13. only 1 by 10, all the rest one score games and the most by 3 or less including the last 2 by only 2,” another person wrote. “good thing they are sitting 1st in the AFC because that’s the only way they are making it to week 2 of the playoffs. they can’t score.”