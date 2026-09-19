Chiefs Face New Joey Porter Jr. Trade Prediction After Hot Start

The Kansas City Chiefs made some sweeping changes to their secondary this offseason, but could have one more move left after the season started.

The Chiefs broke up their top cornerback pair, trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Raiders and letting Jaylen Watson join him in free agency. The team then invested in the future of their secondary by trading up in the first round of the draft to land Mansoor Delane.

But the team’s hot start in Week 1 could force them to adjust plans with a more win-now approach, leading to speculation that they could target cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade.

Chiefs Could Make Big Move With Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport broke down the potential landing spots for Porter, who appears on the outs with the Pittsburgh Steelers.