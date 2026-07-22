Chiefs Face New Tyreek Hill Prediction as 2026 NFL Season Nears

The Kansas City Chiefs may need more help for a wide receiving corps that struggled last season, but they may need to wait a few more months before one top target can return.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down the top landing spots for the league’s best remaining free agents, naming the Chiefs as the logical next stop for Tyreek Hill. But Knox warned that Hill is still facing a complicated recovery from last season’s major knee injury, and could be more of a midseason addition for a Chiefs team looking to shake off the disappointment of 2025 and return to the playoffs.
Chiefs Could Take Patient Approach With Tyreek Hill
Knox noted that Hill is trying to chart the same path that Stefon Diggs traveled last season, showing the league that he can return to top form after a serious injury.
“While Diggs’ injury appears to have been a relatively straightforward ACL tear, however, Diggs’ injury included a torn ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus,” Knox wrote. “There’s a chance that Hill doesn’t look to sign until well into the regular season.”
Knox suggested that the Chiefs could keep track of Hill’s rehab and recovery, waiting to see if he still maintained his field-stretching speed.
“Still, Hill’s ability to stretch a defense, when healthy, will keep him on teams’ radar throughout the summer and fall. If he doesn’t push to sign with a team until later in the season, though, he’ll really only make sense for a contender in the midst of a playoff push,” Knox wrote.
Knox added that Hill’s next landing spot could take more shape as the season starts and the standings begin to take shape, he noted that the Chiefs remain the most logical destination.
“While it’s difficult to predict which contenders will be needing receiver help by October or November, a reunion with quarterback Patrick Mahomes or coach Mike McDaniel would certainly seem logical,” Knox wrote.
Tyreek Hill Could Smooth Out Offensive Woes in Kansas City
If Hill is able to regain his athleticism and return to full health, he could be a welcome addition for a Chiefs team facing question marks on offense. Though tight end Travis Kelce decided against retirement, his role in the passing game could decline with his age, and top wide receiver Rashee Rice faces an uncertain future amid off-the-field troubles.
CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo also suggested earlier this summer that Hill would be a good fit for the Chiefs, giving the team a trusted wide receiver. DeArdo noted that Hill was around for one of the most successful stretches in recent NFL seasons, a core target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s early Super Bowl runs.
“While they don’t necessarily need another receiver, the Chiefs could nonetheless add Hill to a receiving corps headlined by Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy,” DeArdo wrote. “Hill, after all, won a Super Bowl in Kansas City and has a rapport with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.”
Chiefs Face New Tyreek Hill Prediction as 2026 NFL Season Nears