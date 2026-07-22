Chiefs Face New Tyreek Hill Prediction as 2026 NFL Season Nears

The Kansas City Chiefs may need more help for a wide receiving corps that struggled last season, but they may need to wait a few more months before one top target can return.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down the top landing spots for the league’s best remaining free agents, naming the Chiefs as the logical next stop for Tyreek Hill. But Knox warned that Hill is still facing a complicated recovery from last season’s major knee injury, and could be more of a midseason addition for a Chiefs team looking to shake off the disappointment of 2025 and return to the playoffs.

Chiefs Could Take Patient Approach With Tyreek Hill

Knox noted that Hill is trying to chart the same path that Stefon Diggs traveled last season, showing the league that he can return to top form after a serious injury.

“While Diggs’ injury appears to have been a relatively straightforward ACL tear, however, Diggs’ injury included a torn ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus,” Knox wrote. “There’s a chance that Hill doesn’t look to sign until well into the regular season.”

Knox suggested that the Chiefs could keep track of Hill’s rehab and recovery, waiting to see if he still maintained his field-stretching speed.