Chiefs Floated as Landing Spot for 36-Year-Old Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

“Don’t look at Cameron Jordan’s age as a reason to overlook him,” Moton wrote. “The 36-year-old is beyond his perennial Pro Bowl seasons, but he registered 10.5 sacks and 22 pressures in the previous campaign. “

Despite Jordan’s publicly stated desire to remain with the Saints, Moton noted that the Chiefs have also been floated as a potential destination and predicted that the “first-time free agent should have a robust market.”

“I don’t know,” Jordan told Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune . “There’s nobody (the Saints acquired) who produced the way I did last year, so. My talent speaks for itself. And if things work out, phenomenal. I’ve always said I understand the business side to it, so I’ve never worried about it.”

Jordan has made it clear that he would like to return to New Orleans, saying at a charity event that the team still has a need for him.

“Furthermore, Jordan is an iron man on the edge,” he wrote. “The 15-year veteran has yet to miss more than one game in a single campaign. He played in every contest between 2023 and 2025.”

Chiefs Finding Another Defensive Leader

While Jordan remains on the open market and is pondering his next NFL move, the Chiefs are already moving forward in developing another leader within their existing edge-rushing group. George Karlaftis is entering his fifth NFL season and said he relishes the opportunity to help the team’s younger players develop.

“When I was a rookie, Frank Clark gave me some tips that have really helped me out throughout my career so far, and I’m really thankful that I’ve had great vets,” Karlaftis said, via SI.com. “Now I’m starting to reach that role. I’m only 25 — I feel old in here — but yeah, I had great vets. Carlos (Dunlap), Frank, Chris (Jones), obviously. Those guys helped me a lot, just seeing keys and how I can improve offseason training and all that kind of stuff, too.”

Karlaftis added that he believes he can help Thomas, who he sees as brimming with NFL potential.

“R Mason, he’s got a lot of juice,” Karlaftis said. “He has a body type that we really haven’t had as much of around here. He’s very fluid, he’s very athletic, he’s very explosive, he loves football, he’s trying to learn right now and he’s trying to prove himself. Him and all the rookies, they’re great. Like I said before, they have bright, bright futures here.”