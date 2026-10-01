Former Chiefs Starting QB Named Trade Candidate to Help Baker Mayfield

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew was forced into starting duties last year when Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending injury, and could soon have the same chance again this year.

Minshew left Kansas City and signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he returned to a backup job. But one NFL reporter believes he could be a trade target for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may need help for ailing quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Gardner Minshew Could Find New NFL Home

SI.com reporter Gilberto Manzano noted that the Buccaneers may soon need an insurance policy for Mayfield, who is off to a poor start and dealing with a dislocated right thumb. Manzano named the well-traveled Minshew as the top candidate for the job.

“A trade for a journeyman such as Arizona’s Gardner Minshew II would be ideal,” Manzano wrote. “Minshew doesn’t have the threat of upside (like Jaxson Dart’s new teammate), and he’s good enough to win enough games to ensure the Buccaneers don’t land a top-10 pick and contemplate drafting Mayfield’s replacement in April.”

Minshew had a short stint as the starter for the Chiefs after Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL. He made just one start, going 6-for-13 for 37 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, then suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

Despite the turbulent season with the Chiefs, Minshew has a proven track record as an NFL quarterback. He has appeared in 63 games with 47 starts, completing 63.1% of his passes for 11,987 yards with 68 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Chiefs Made Quarterback Changes

After the Chiefs chose not to bring Minshew back on a new contract, they made some significant investments behind Mahomes. The team traded for former starter Justin Fields, then added rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as a developmental project.

Nussmeier said this summer that he was grateful to get to learn behind Mahomes and Fields.