Chiefs Have Big Plans for ‘Daring’ Rookie QB Behind Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big investment in their quarterback depth this offseason, trading for veteran Justin Fields as an insurance policy behind Patrick Mahomes.

But the Chiefs could have some other long-term plans for the position. ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted that seventh-round rookie Garrett Nussmeier could have the chance to compete for the No. 2 spot after this year, which could be something of a redshirt rookie season.

Reid noted that the Chiefs were lucky to land Nussmeier so late in the draft, noting that he has the tools to grow into a strong NFL quarterback.

“Nussmeier’s fall was one of the draft’s biggest surprises, as there were scouts who thought he could be this year’s QB3,” Reid wrote. “Nussmeier is a daring anticipatory passer who plays in rhythm and makes a lot of jaw-dropping throws when protected. That type of mentality translates well into an Andy Reid offense that will require him to make downfield throws and squeeze passes consistently over the middle of the field.”

Reid predicted that Nussmeier wouldn’t see the field very much — or at all — in his rookie season, but has the chance to grow into a long-term backup.

“The Chiefs see plenty of potential in him as the future long-term backup to Patrick Mahomes,” Reid wrote. “But with Justin Fields on the roster this season, Nussmeier’s role is one where he should listen to Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Mahomes and Fields and take notes for 2027 and beyond. Those lessons, and a yearlong plan to improve his skills and strengthen his body, should allow Nussmeier to be in the mix to be Mahomes’ backup in 2027.”