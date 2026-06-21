Chiefs Get Final Answer on Rumored Pro Bowl WR Trade Target

The Kansas City Chiefs face some uncertainty in their wide receiving corps heading into the 2026 season, leading to rumors that the team could hit the trade block for some reinforcements.

But the Chiefs may have just lost out on the top potential target, with the Dallas Cowboys making the final call on trading George Pickens.

Chiefs Trade Target Out of Reach

In a Friday appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are hoping to keep Pickens on a long-term contract, but want to see him match his previous performance in 2026 before paying up.

“I do not expect a long-term deal this year,” Rapoport said, via Bleacher Report. “If he plays well and does everything he did last year, I think next offseason he’ll be able to cash in and be one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. I don’t believe they’re gonna trade him. I think they just wanted to see more in one more year.” Though there were no concrete rumors that the Cowboys wanted to trade Pickens, many analysts suggested they could explore deals before his contract expires at the conclusion of this year. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested that the Chiefs would be a good trade partner, making it part of his “bold” trade predictions for the upcoming season.