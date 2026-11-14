Chiefs Get Harsh Take on Reunion With Former $40 Million WR

The Kansas City Chiefs brought some help to their struggling wide receiver room at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts — but could still have one more move on deck.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise move this week, releasing veteran and former Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in what was reportedly a mutual decision. Brown will hit waivers, then head to free agency if he is not claimed.

Chiefs, Hollywood Brown Might Not Be Good Fit

The Chiefs have been floated as a potential destination for the former $40 million receiver, but one NFL insider warns that the move could backfire.

SI.com’s Joshua Brisco noted that if Brown hits free agency, he could have more attractive destinations than Kansas City.

“While the Chiefs would certainly value Brown’s familiarity with the offense, would Brown be excited to sign with the Chiefs for a third time after an up-and-down 2025 campaign?” Brisco posed. “Teams like the Steelers and 49ers, also often rumored to be in the receiver market, may have a more direct role for Brown as opposed to a deep-threat-and-depth position with the Chiefs.”

Brisco suggested that Brown could bring some trusted help and “add another layer of insulation in front of rookie Cyrus Allen, whose regular season production hasn’t yet lived up to his training camp hype.” Brown could also move ahead of Xavier Worthy, who has failed to bring consistent production.

And if it came down to adding one veteran receiver, the Chiefs could have their eyes on someone other than Brown, Brisco added.

“Another hypothetical to monitor: Are the Chiefs still keeping a door open for Tyreek Hill’s potential return?” Briso wrote. “In a battle of veteran receivers who are familiar with the offense, I would guess that the Chiefs would have more interest in the 32-year-old Hill, though his health and potential league-discipline status are both publicly unknown as of mid-November. I don’t think the team is likely to invite both Hill and Brown back to Kansas City, ultimately adding three receivers during the middle of the season.”

Tyreek Hill’s Status Changing Soon

Hill is in the final stages of recovery from the devastating knee injury that cut short his 2025 season, and agent Drew Rosenhaus, said in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he is close to a return.

“As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I’m letting teams know they can sign him,” Rosenhaus said. “I think he’s close and I think he’s gonna make a great comeback..I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season.”

The Chiefs are seen as a logical landing spot for Hill, who could come on an affordable deal for the remainder of the season.