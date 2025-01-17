Chiefs Make Heartfelt Travis Kelce Announcement Before Playoffs

There’s plenty of excitement leading up to the Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 18. The winner of the Divisional Round will continue on their hunt for a Super Bowl victory and play in the AFC Championship game against the winner of Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills matchup.

Ahead of the game, the Chiefs made a heartfelt announcement regarding tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Operation Breakthrough

On Thursday, January 16, the Kansas City Chiefs took to X to announce that Operation Breakthrough student Javion will go to Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of Kelce. “Enjoy the game, Javion,” they added. So, the Chiefs can hope that Javion’s Super Bowl experience will entail watching the team bringing home another trophy.

Operation Breakthrough, according to the organization’s official description, is a not-for-profit corporation “providing a nurturing and safe environment for children of the working poor that began in 1971 by Sister Corita Bussanmas and Sister Berta Sailer.”

They add that Operation Breakthrough “responded to the need for quality child care and provided a nurturing and safe environment for children in poverty. Operation has grown and expanded over the years, but the vision has been for all children to have the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

The Chiefs also took to social media to announce that the halftime performer for the Chiefs against Texans game will be rapper Big Boi.

Kansas City Chiefs to Honor Senior Airman for Her Service

The feel-good moves continue, too. During Saturday’s game, the Chiefs have announced that a special honor will take place.

“On Saturday, we will honor Senior Airman, Kayla Pelham, for her service as part of our Tribute to the Troops presented by @CrownRoyal,” the Chiefs stated in a separate post on X.

Tribute to the Troops, per the organization’s mission statement, is “dedicated to raising awareness for the sacrifices made by America’s fallen heroes and bringing comfort to their families.”

The organization’s mission statement “guides our efforts and continually reminds us of the importance of what we do. We invite you to explore our website, support our efforts, participate in our family visits and help us convey our thanks to those who have sacrificed so much for our great nation.”

Kelce is coming off a bye week, so he should be well rested and ready to deliver some good stats on Saturday. But, did he rest too much? On Kelce and his brother Jason’s podcast, “New Heights,” Jason asked Travis how he felt after the long break. Jason also asked him if maybe the break wasn’t the best thing for him right before a bit game.

“I’ve been getting after it,” Travis said during the Wednesday, January 15, episode. “Never too fresh. You got to keep the wear and tear on the body. You can’t let your body get out of the zone.” He added that you have to “stay in the zone.”

Travis also said that he’s been practicing hard with the Chiefs leading up the the playoffs.