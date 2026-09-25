Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has shouldered a heavy workload through the first two weeks of the season, but the team may have plans to lighten the load soon.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP has been a focal point of Kansas City’s offense through the first two weeks, powering the offense to wins over the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. While Walker is leading the league in several offensive categories so far, the team hinted this week that they will take some off his plate while working up a promising rookie back.
Chiefs Plan to Shift Running Back Workload
The Chiefs made a significant shift when signing Walker this offseason, comitting to an offense that strikes a stronger balance between passing and running. That was important for the team as quarterback Patrick Mahomes returns from a torn ACL that cut short his 2025 season, and has paid dividends so far.
Through the first two weeks, Walker leads the NFL in rushing yards (290) and scrimmage yards (396) as well as touches. But that could be shifting soon.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said this week that the team wants to give more opportunities to rookie Emmett Johnson, who has 104 all-purpose yards on 14 touches so far this season.
“We just want to continue to make sure we’re bring our [rookies] along the right way,” Bieniemy said, via ESPN. “Emmitt’s role is to continue to grow as the season progresses. What you don’t want to do, when you’re raising some of these young players, is put them in a situation where it could be detrimental to them. You want them feeling free and confident.”
Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who knows something about being a bell cow running back in the NFL, said they need to strike a better balance between the two backs in the future.
“I want Kenneth to get into a groove, and it’s hard to kind of take him out,” Murray said. “But Emmett’s done a great job and he’s still learning. He’ll continue to get more opportunities. I’ve just got to pull the trigger and get No. 9 [Walker] out of there and put No. 10 [Johnson] in there.”
Andy Reid Wants to Keep Kenneth Walker III Fresh
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted at another motivation earlier in the week, saying the team doesn’t want to wear out their top running back too early in the season.
“Well, I think the way I look at it is … that’s part of the equation, but the other part is allowing Emmett to grow,” Reid said on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “And so, I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps and then it’ll take a little bit of load, off Kenny, but he wants that ball. He wants a ball every play, Ken does, and he’s not asking to be relieved or anything else.
“But I think as it goes on, you get a nice balance with those two in there and then it keeps them even more fresh as the season goes on.”
Chiefs Hint at Changing Role for Running Back Kenneth Walker III