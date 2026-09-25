“We just want to continue to make sure we’re bring our [rookies] along the right way,” Bieniemy said, via ESPN. “Emmitt’s role is to continue to grow as the season progresses. What you don’t want to do, when you’re raising some of these young players, is put them in a situation where it could be detrimental to them. You want them feeling free and confident.”

Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who knows something about being a bell cow running back in the NFL, said they need to strike a better balance between the two backs in the future.

“I want Kenneth to get into a groove, and it’s hard to kind of take him out,” Murray said. “But Emmett’s done a great job and he’s still learning. He’ll continue to get more opportunities. I’ve just got to pull the trigger and get No. 9 [Walker] out of there and put No. 10 [Johnson] in there.”

Andy Reid Wants to Keep Kenneth Walker III Fresh

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted at another motivation earlier in the week, saying the team doesn’t want to wear out their top running back too early in the season.

“Well, I think the way I look at it is … that’s part of the equation, but the other part is allowing Emmett to grow,” Reid said on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “And so, I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps and then it’ll take a little bit of load, off Kenny, but he wants that ball. He wants a ball every play, Ken does, and he’s not asking to be relieved or anything else.

“But I think as it goes on, you get a nice balance with those two in there and then it keeps them even more fresh as the season goes on.”