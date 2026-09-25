Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has shouldered a heavy workload through the first two weeks of the season, but the team may have plans to lighten the load soon.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has been a focal point of Kansas City’s offense through the first two weeks, powering the offense to wins over the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. While Walker is leading the league in several offensive categories so far, the team hinted this week that they will take some off his plate while working up a promising rookie back.

Chiefs Plan to Shift Running Back Workload

The Chiefs made a significant shift when signing Walker this offseason, comitting to an offense that strikes a stronger balance between passing and running. That was important for the team as quarterback Patrick Mahomes returns from a torn ACL that cut short his 2025 season, and has paid dividends so far.

Through the first two weeks, Walker leads the NFL in rushing yards (290) and scrimmage yards (396) as well as touches. But that could be shifting soon.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said this week that the team wants to give more opportunities to rookie Emmett Johnson, who has 104 all-purpose yards on 14 touches so far this season.