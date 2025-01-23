Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Make Historic Andy Reid Announcement Ahead of Bills Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a special announcement about head coach Andy Reid ahead of the team's AFC Championship matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from their AFC Championship matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, and excitement is high. All of the team’s biggest names are getting ready for the challenge, from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce to head coach Andy Reid.

Now, the Chiefs have made an announcement about Reid, and it shows the success he’s had with the team since becoming their head coach in 2013.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gets Special Honors

The Chiefs took to social media to announced that Reid has been named the AFC Coach of the Year at the annual 101 Awards.

“Led us to our best record ever… so far. Well deserved, Coach,” the team posted on X on Wednesday, January 22. “Congratulations.”

But, that’s not all. The Chiefs also shared some special news on Thursday, January 23, posting on social media that, “Since taking over for the Chiefs in 2013, Coach Reid has led us to a winning record in each of his 12 seasons at the helm.” That’s certainly a record that should make Reid and anyone in Chiefs nation proud.

The 101 Awards were started by late, great Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. They’re the longest-running awards program that’s only for the NFL. Hunt started the awards program in 1969.

One of Hunt’s “primary goals” when forming the 101 Awards “was to bring the game of football to new markets, new stadiums, and new fans,” per the 101 Awards website. “Over the course of the next half century, Lamar Hunt and the Hunt Family helped elevate professional football and establish it as a truly national game.”

Reid Has ‘Done an Incredible Job’

The winners of 101 Awards categories were announced on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was on the program to talk about the Reid news. He had glowing words for Reid and what he’s done for the franchise.

“We’re so excited for Andy,” Hunt said on the program. “I think there’s an argument to be made that he could really win the award every year. He’s had an absolutely amazing year. Fifteen regular-season wins, which is a franchise record. We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the year. He’s done an incredible job.”

Hunt added, “We’re so lucky to have him in Kansas City, and I’m so happy that Andy is getting recognized in this way this morning.”

Looking at Reid’s history with football, it’s no wonder he’s at the top of his game, quite literally. Reid has an impressive 26 years of head coaching experience in the NFL, with a 273-146-1 regular season record. He’s also the only head coach in the history of the league to be the winningest coach of two different franchises: the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This is Reid’s fourth time receiving the 101 Awards, since he also got it 2002 for the NFC and 2013, 2015 and 2024 for the AFC.

With the Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in Saturday’s divisional round, Reid also earned the 300th overall victory of his celebrated career.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Make Historic Andy Reid Announcement Ahead of Bills Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x