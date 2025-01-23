Chiefs Make Historic Andy Reid Announcement Ahead of Bills Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from their AFC Championship matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, and excitement is high. All of the team’s biggest names are getting ready for the challenge, from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce to head coach Andy Reid.

Now, the Chiefs have made an announcement about Reid, and it shows the success he’s had with the team since becoming their head coach in 2013.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gets Special Honors

The Chiefs took to social media to announced that Reid has been named the AFC Coach of the Year at the annual 101 Awards.

“Led us to our best record ever… so far. Well deserved, Coach,” the team posted on X on Wednesday, January 22. “Congratulations.”

But, that’s not all. The Chiefs also shared some special news on Thursday, January 23, posting on social media that, “Since taking over for the Chiefs in 2013, Coach Reid has led us to a winning record in each of his 12 seasons at the helm.” That’s certainly a record that should make Reid and anyone in Chiefs nation proud.

The 101 Awards were started by late, great Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. They’re the longest-running awards program that’s only for the NFL. Hunt started the awards program in 1969.

One of Hunt’s “primary goals” when forming the 101 Awards “was to bring the game of football to new markets, new stadiums, and new fans,” per the 101 Awards website. “Over the course of the next half century, Lamar Hunt and the Hunt Family helped elevate professional football and establish it as a truly national game.”

Reid Has ‘Done an Incredible Job’

The winners of 101 Awards categories were announced on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was on the program to talk about the Reid news. He had glowing words for Reid and what he’s done for the franchise.

“We’re so excited for Andy,” Hunt said on the program. “I think there’s an argument to be made that he could really win the award every year. He’s had an absolutely amazing year. Fifteen regular-season wins, which is a franchise record. We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the year. He’s done an incredible job.”

Hunt added, “We’re so lucky to have him in Kansas City, and I’m so happy that Andy is getting recognized in this way this morning.”

Looking at Reid’s history with football, it’s no wonder he’s at the top of his game, quite literally. Reid has an impressive 26 years of head coaching experience in the NFL, with a 273-146-1 regular season record. He’s also the only head coach in the history of the league to be the winningest coach of two different franchises: the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This is Reid’s fourth time receiving the 101 Awards, since he also got it 2002 for the NFC and 2013, 2015 and 2024 for the AFC.

With the Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in Saturday’s divisional round, Reid also earned the 300th overall victory of his celebrated career.