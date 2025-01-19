Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Make Historic Travis Kelce Announcement After Playoff Win

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced something special about tight end Travis Kelce following the team's win over the Houston Texans.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on another run to the Super Bowl, and it’s a fate they got one step closer to with a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18, at Arrowhead Stadium. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are Super Bowl veterans at this point, so it makes sense that they would continue to break historic records on their road to the Big Game.

Now, the Chiefs have made a special announcement about Kelce that shows just how fantastic he is in the tight end position.

Travis Kelce News Proves His Worth

A day after the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs took to social media to announce that following the Texans win, Kelce has the most playoff games with more than 100 yards in the history of the NFL. They shared the news with an image of Kelce and the comment, “The best to ever do it. Congrats,” along with a bow-and-arrow emoji.

It wasn’t just a big showing for Kelce. The Chiefs also announced that Saturday’s win marked head coach Andy Reid’s 300th win, stating, “Even with 300, it’s never just another win. Congrats, Coach Reid.”

Following the game, Reid talked Kelce up, saying he’s “the greatest tight end there has ever been.”

The feeling is mutual, because during an interview on January 15 with Stephen A. Smith, Kelce said that Reid is “the greatest to ever do it.”

“The wins are there. The Super Bowls are there,” Kelce added regarding Reid. “Everywhere he’s gone, he’s won and he’s done it in a way that’s so much respected by everybody that plays for him.”

Kelce also said that Reid, as a coach, has “a unique blend of being able to relate to everybody, no matter how old he gets and how young these players are getting in the league.” He continued, stating that Reid “always has the ability to relate to guys, and that’s big in the football world.” It’s true that being able to relate to the players on the field is a big advantage in a head coach.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes 16 Passes Against Texans

Mahomes also had a stellar game against the Texans, and that wasn’t lost on Reid. Speaking after the game, Reid talked about Mahomes’ performance and had glowing words for the quarterback.

During the game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback completed 16 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown to Kelce, who snagged seven receptions for 117 yards.

“Yeah, I always tell our coaches, ‘Don’t get used to that.’ This is unreal, (and) I tell the fans the same thing. We are very lucky to have him here,” Reid told reporters. “The stuff he’s doing just doesn’t happen, and that’s why he’s the greatest at doing what he’s done in a relatively young career here. I thought (offensive coordinator Matt) Nagy did a nice job at putting the guys in position to have some real nice plays, too.”

The Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans means the team has clinched their seventh consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game, which will take place on Sunday, January 26, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Make Historic Travis Kelce Announcement After Playoff Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x