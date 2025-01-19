Chiefs Make Historic Travis Kelce Announcement After Playoff Win

The Kansas City Chiefs are on another run to the Super Bowl, and it’s a fate they got one step closer to with a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18, at Arrowhead Stadium. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are Super Bowl veterans at this point, so it makes sense that they would continue to break historic records on their road to the Big Game.

Now, the Chiefs have made a special announcement about Kelce that shows just how fantastic he is in the tight end position.

Travis Kelce News Proves His Worth

A day after the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs took to social media to announce that following the Texans win, Kelce has the most playoff games with more than 100 yards in the history of the NFL. They shared the news with an image of Kelce and the comment, “The best to ever do it. Congrats,” along with a bow-and-arrow emoji.

It wasn’t just a big showing for Kelce. The Chiefs also announced that Saturday’s win marked head coach Andy Reid’s 300th win, stating, “Even with 300, it’s never just another win. Congrats, Coach Reid.”

Following the game, Reid talked Kelce up, saying he’s “the greatest tight end there has ever been.”

The feeling is mutual, because during an interview on January 15 with Stephen A. Smith, Kelce said that Reid is “the greatest to ever do it.”

“The wins are there. The Super Bowls are there,” Kelce added regarding Reid. “Everywhere he’s gone, he’s won and he’s done it in a way that’s so much respected by everybody that plays for him.”

Kelce also said that Reid, as a coach, has “a unique blend of being able to relate to everybody, no matter how old he gets and how young these players are getting in the league.” He continued, stating that Reid “always has the ability to relate to guys, and that’s big in the football world.” It’s true that being able to relate to the players on the field is a big advantage in a head coach.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes 16 Passes Against Texans

Mahomes also had a stellar game against the Texans, and that wasn’t lost on Reid. Speaking after the game, Reid talked about Mahomes’ performance and had glowing words for the quarterback.

During the game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback completed 16 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown to Kelce, who snagged seven receptions for 117 yards.

“Yeah, I always tell our coaches, ‘Don’t get used to that.’ This is unreal, (and) I tell the fans the same thing. We are very lucky to have him here,” Reid told reporters. “The stuff he’s doing just doesn’t happen, and that’s why he’s the greatest at doing what he’s done in a relatively young career here. I thought (offensive coordinator Matt) Nagy did a nice job at putting the guys in position to have some real nice plays, too.”

The Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans means the team has clinched their seventh consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game, which will take place on Sunday, January 26, at Arrowhead Stadium.