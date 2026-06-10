Chiefs Hit With Tough Patrick Mahomes Prediction as Season Nears

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the league’s model franchise for the better part of a decade, picking up the mantle from Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and creating their own dynasty.

But the ride could be coming to an end soon, an NFL analyst warns.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon gave a tough assessment of the team’s Super Bowl window, predicting that the team’s aging and deteriorating roster could bring an end to one of the more successful eras in NFL history.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Hit Downturn

Gagnon noted that the Chiefs still have a chance as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback, but noted that the roster around him is growing worse and hinted that the two-time MVP won’t be able to do it all himself.

Gagnon suggested that the Chiefs could have as much as three years left in their Super Bowl window, but also speculated it could slam shut this season.

“It’s begun to feel as though the party is over, but you just never know with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes,” Gagnon wrote. “The future Hall of Fame quarterback is still only 30, but the roster in general has been deteriorating for quite a while.”

The Chiefs are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, with struggles on both sides of the ball. The team also faces a difficult road ahead, with the Denver Broncos on the rise in the division.

The Chiefs will also have some question marks on the roster heading into the 2026 season. Wide receiver Rashee Rice faces a potential suspension after being sent to jail to serve his 30-day sentence. He had initially been able to choose when he served the sentence, which came from a felony conviction related to a street-racing incident, but Rice failed a drug test that violated his probation.

The team is also relying on an aging Travis Kelce, who decided against retirement and returned to the team on a new contract.

Patrick Mahomes Still Going Through Rehab

Mahomes’ health is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2026 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in December and underwent surgery.

Mahomes has been confident that he can return to the field for the start of the season, but there is still no definitive timeline on when he could be back. ESPN reporter Nate Taylor suggested that the team’s mandatory minicamp will be an important test for Mahomes.

“Much of this offseason for the Chiefs is about Mahomes’ recovery from his left knee surgery and his involvement on the practice fields,” Taylor wrote. “In minicamp, Mahomes might see an increased workload with the hope he shows improvement with his footwork and mobility. Following next week’s work, the Chiefs will have a break of at least 40 days before training camp. If Mahomes’ knee continues to strengthen, he could be ready to join his teammates for the 11-on-11 team periods when camp starts in St. Joseph, Missouri.”