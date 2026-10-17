Chiefs Identified as Best Landing Spot for Rival Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of some help at wide receiver, and the best option might be on the roster of a division rival.

Though the Chiefs are off to a hot start on offense, they still have some question marks at wide receiver and injury concerns. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested that the Chiefs could find some help with the Los Angeles Chargers, even if an in-division trade is less than likely.

Chiefs Top Landing Spot for Quentin Johnston

Davenport identified some of the most likely landing spots for the top available wide receivers before this season’s NFL trade deadline, including Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston.

“When the 25-year-old was drafted 21st overall by the Chargers in 2023, he was expected to anchor the passing attack for years to come,” Davenport wrote. “Instead, he has struggled with consistency, has yet to reach 750 receiving yards in a season and has seven catches this year.” Davenport noted that the Chiefs would be the best spot for Johnston, even though he put the chances of a trade as slim.

“To be clear, this is exceedingly unlikely,” Davenport wrote. “The Chiefs aren’t dropping $16.5 million next year on Johnston, and the Chargers would be reluctant to trade him to an AFC West rival.” Still, Johnston would be a clear fit for a Chiefs team that is shorthanded in the wide receiver room.