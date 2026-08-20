Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides Worrying Updates on 2 Recent Injuries

It seems the Kansas City Chiefs can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries this summer. Every team deals with injury attrition over the course of training camp, but the Chiefs have experienced a run of injuries in the last few weeks that threatens their depth at key positions and takes multiple major contributors out of the equation for now.

Earlier this week, two Chiefs players left practice early: second-year edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and undrafted rookie receiver Jeff Caldwell. On Thursday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid had some worrying updates on their statuses.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the Injuries to Gillotte and Caldwell

Per Chiefs beat reporter Matt Derrick, Reid provided updates on both Gillotte’s and Caldwell’s statuses on Thursday. He claimed both injuries (and others some of their teammates have suffered) all fall under the “nicks and bruises” category. But that might be a rosy assessment not backed up by the reality of the situation.

Reid said Gillotte has a ruptured plantar fascia, while Caldwell has a hyperextended knee. Gillotte’s outlook, in particular, isn’t good. The plantar fascia is a piece of connective tissue that runs along the base of the foot, from the heel to the base of the toe pads. It provides support and structural integrity, maintains the arch, and offers shock absorption when running and planting.

The good news for Gillotte is that this injury doesn’t usually require surgery. But it will likely sideline him at least three months. That’s a lot longer than the “nicks and bruises” diagnosis Reid offered to reporters.

Caldwell, on the other hand, is going to be out a few weeks most likely. His injury could keep him out longer than that, but it’s hard to say without knowing the severity. The Chiefs — and the rest of us — will likely learn more in the coming days.

How Do These Injuries Impact the Chiefs?

Simply put: one of these injuries is much more impactful for Kansas City as an organization than the other. Caldwell had some flashes in camp, but he was considered a longshot to make the team. He was more likely to be an important practice squad player with the potential to get called up on game days, but now a stint on Injured Reserve (IR) to start the season is certainly possible.

By contrast, Gillotte was pushing hard for a starting spot. Even though he’s unlikely to miss the full season, that’s a possibility, and one the Chiefs need to keep in mind. You can expect the Chiefs to keep him on the roster through final cuts before placing him on IR until he can play.

It’s a big blow to a Chiefs defense that was counting on Gillotte to play a big role. Such is the nature of the NFL.