Chiefs’ Undrafted Rookie Gets High Praise Amid Josh Simmons Injury Concerns

It shouldn’t have worked. The Kansas City Chiefs were starting an undrafted rookie at left tackle against one of the most vaunted defensive fronts in the entire league — an undrafted rookie who predominantly played guard in college, no less. Meanwhile, former first-round LT Josh Simmons‘ status remains shrouded in mystery, with Kansas City being coy about his status.

Not only that, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was coming off a major injury and this was his first live game action since. Simmons out, Mahomes returning from injury, an undrafted rookie thrust into the spotlight against an intimidating pass rush. How could this possible work out?

And yet, it did work. Kahlil Benson never played a single snap at left tackle in college at Indiana, but he played the entire game there for the Chiefs on Monday night. And Kansas City rolled to an easy 31-10 win over the Broncos along the way. Despite no more clarity on Simmons’ status, Mahomes had high praise for Benson after the game.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes With High Praise for Undrafted Rookie Kahlil Benson

“Yeah, I mean, people talked about pass blocking, pass blocking, pass blocking,” Mahomes said on Benson after the game. “But that man can run block. When you can set the tone run blocking, that helps out the pass blocking, and so he’s strong. He did a great job stepping in, filling in, and [he’s] going to be a great option to have when we get the other guy back.”

The “other guy” Mahomes referenced there is Simmons, who would normally start at left tackle. Benson’s performance was a major relief for the Chiefs, but they’d still like to have their big left tackle back as soon as possible. And on that note….

The Kansas City Chiefs Still Won’t Reveal Much About Josh Simmons’ Status

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid trusted undrafted Kahlil Benson at left tackle on Monday night against Denver and it paid off,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Benson allowed one pressure in 32 pass-blocking snaps in the win. The Chiefs were evaluating Benson as a guard with tackle flexibility. But in the third preseason week, with Josh Simmons out, they slid Benson to left tackle for extended reps. He has acquitted himself well.”

“The Simmons injury remains a mystery. In late August, he underwent tests on his back. Part of the testing was to see whether a disc issue had flared up. Information has been scarce since then. The Chiefs have treated this as if he’s week-to-week. Meanwhile, they continue to rely on young players at several positions. Benson is the latest to shine.”