Chiefs News: Former First-Round Draft Pick Makes Statement After Being Released

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t find room on their 53-man roster for former first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam, but the veteran cornerback isn’t losing hope.

Elam joined the team as an offseason acquisition, but fell down the cornerback depth chart over the course of the summer and was one of the team’s final cuts as they shaped out the 53-man roster. Elam took to social media to make a statement afterward, sharing some perspective.

Kaiir Elam Looking Forward After Chiefs Release

Shortly after the team announced that Elam was being released, he took to X to share a hopeful message for his future.

“God makes no mistakes,” Elam wrote. “Blessed with the opportunity to put a confident & healthy version of myself on tape.”

Elam has had a difficult career path since coming into the NFL as a first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He began that season as a starter, but eventually lost his job to another member of that draft class, sixth-round pick Christian Benford.

Elam’s role with the Bills continued to dwindle across the next two seasons, leading the team to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys before last season. Elam again struggled to find a role, being released by the Cowboys and finishing the season with the Tennessee Titans.

Kaiir Elam Could Land on His Feet

Elam was more a victim of circumstances than poor play during the summer. The Chiefs made a series of additions to their secondary after losing starters Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, with Elam part of that group.

While Elam could be a candidate to return to the Chiefs’ practice squad, some analysts believe his strong performance could lead to a new NFL job soon.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam,” Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports noted in a post on X. “He played well in camp and the preseason, but the room is crowded. Should get a shot elsewhere.”