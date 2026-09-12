Ex-Chiefs Lineman Cut Loose By NFC East Team Days Before Season Start

A former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is hitting the open market after being released by his new team just days before the start of the NFL season.

The Washington Commanders reported on Friday that they cut ties with offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, a veteran who had a stint with the Chiefs. Humphries will not head to free agency, where he could potentially return to the Chiefs.

Commanders Needed Roster Space, Dumped D.J. Humphries

Humphries was released by the Commanders to free up a spot on their roster, though there was no immediate corresponding move to fill the vacancy. Humphries appeared well-positioned to play a meaningful role in Washington after he was signed close to two weeks ago. The Commanders had just lost veteran lineman Laremy Tunsil with an injury, and Humphries was a veteran fill-in.

“Source: The Commanders are signing former Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries to a 1-year deal, adding key depth and starting experience to their O-line,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared in a post on X on August 30. “With Laremy Tunsil out with a torn triceps, Humphries — who has 101 career starts mostly with the Cardinals — helps.”

Chiefs Could Check on D.J. Humphries

As reporter John Dillon of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire noted, the Chiefs could give Humphries a call to fill a need at offensive line.

“The Chiefs are dealing with some uncertainty on their offensive line as second-year left tackle Josh Simmons remains a non-participant in Kansas City’s practice sessions, and fans shouldn’t be surprised if general manager Brett Veach is keeping tabs on Humphries as his team’s showdown against the Denver Broncos on ‘Monday Night Football’ approaches,” Dillon wrote.