Chiefs Look Into Signing 41-Game WR to Boost Offensive Depth

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned as they search for talent, hosting a 10-player workout that includes a veteran wide receiver.

The team hosted wide receiver Xavier Gipson, a 41-game NFL veteran who spent time with three different teams last season. The Chiefs are looking to add depth to their wide receiver group, but have yet to make a decision on who to add.

Chiefs Considering Big-Play Wide Receiver

As reporter Charles Goldman noted in a post on X, the Chiefs hosted 10 players for workouts on Friday, with a heavy focus on the offense. Goldman noted that the Chiefs parted ways with three injured players before the move.

“The Chiefs reached injury settlements with E.J. Smith, Chris Oladokun, and C.J. Hansen, waiving them from injured reserve,” Goldman wrote. “They hosted the following players for tryouts: – TE Rivaldo Fairweather – TE Cody Hardy – TE Tre’ McKitty – TE Tyler Moore – TE Thomas Odukoya – WR Cameron Ross – WR Xavier Gipson – DT Jay Toiia – DB Larry Worth – LB Taureen York”

Gipson turned in a huge play in the first game of his career, returning a punt for a touchdown in overtime of the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He appeared in 41 games with three starts, making 29 receptions for 274 yards with one receiving touchdown. He has another 73 career rushing yards with one touchdown on the ground.

Chiefs Could Have Another Option

While Gipson could provide some wide receiver and punt return depth, the Chiefs could find the same in Ross. As Goldman noted for AtoZ Sports, the speedy rookie wide receiver was a productive return specialist on college.

“At Virginia in 2025, Ross caught 53 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two career kick return touchdowns, including a 100-yarder in 2025,” Goldman wrote. “That last part matters far more than any inside information Ross could provide the Chiefs. It’s often overstated that teams bring guys like this in to fish for something they can use against an opponent. That’s not what this tryout is about for Kansas City.”

The Chiefs are returning with largely the same wide receiving group as last season, with Rashee Rice at the top and Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton behind them. Tight end Travis Kelce is also expected to return to a key role in the passing attack as well.