Chiefs Make Official Decision on L’Jarius Sneed’s Return to K.C.

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back L’Jarius Sneed, giving their former cornerback a fresh start and a chance to compete for a big role.

The Chiefs traded Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but he struggled to find a steady role and hit free agency this offseason. The Chiefs have overhauled their secondary this offseason, and now will give Sneed the chance to return to a starting role.

Sneed is joining the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, his agent told ESPN.

L’Jarius Sneed Gets a Fresh Start With the Chiefs

As ESPN reported, Sneed joined the Chiefs as a fourth-round pick in 2020 and went on to win two Super Bowls with the team, but hit a downturn in recent seasons.

“Starting the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from a knee procedure in May and a lingering quad injury, Sneed played seven games last season and finished with 26 tackles and three passes defended,” the report noted. “He suffered another quad injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots and missed the final 10 games of the season after going on injured reserve.”

Sneed also ran into some legal troubles, facing an indictment on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a felony related to a December 2024 incident. Sneed and a personal assistant were accused of pulling up to an exotic car dealership and shooting at the owner, though the charges against the defensive back were later dropped.

Sneed appeared in 57 games with 54 starts through his four seasons with the Chiefs, making 10 total interceptions and four forced fumbles during that time. He only appeared in 12 total games with the Titans, making no interceptions with three passes defensed.

Veteran Cornerback Gets Big Opportunity in Kansas City

The Chiefs have already overhauled their secondary, trading starter Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and allowing Jaylen Watson to leave in free agency.

The Chiefs found a replacement in the NFL draft, moving up to take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Delane shared a bold prediction, telling reporters just after he was drafted that he believed he would make a big impact for the Chiefs.

“It’s the best move,” Delane said. “I truly believe that defense wins championships. With the offense we already have now, it makes our (the defense) job even easier. Being able to step in, and you see the impact, now that the league is such a passing league, everybody wants to score points, and I’m here to shut it down. So I think that’s the best move you can make.”

Delane is expected to move into the starting spot occupied last season by McDuffie.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the playoffs in 2026 after missing the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. The team’s defense faltered throughout last season, with the secondary struggling at times.

Sneed could have the chance to compete for a starting role, especially given his familiarity with the team and longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.