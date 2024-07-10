Chiefs WR Ranked as One of NFL’s Most Team-Friendly Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs upgraded their offense this offseason when they signed wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year, $7 million worth up to $11 million through incentives. The addition of Brown was such a cap-savvy move by general manager Brett Veach that Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has named Brown’s deal with Kansas City as one of the NFL’s top six most team-friendly contracts.

“The 27-year-old was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 free-agency signing period. He could have cashed in with a long-term contract worth up to $15 million per season elsewhere, but he opted to take a short-term deal to help Patrick Mahomes and Co. chase an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl,” Kay wrote on July 10.

Kay went on to compare Brown’s situation to former Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s, who inked a one-year prove-it deal with Kansas City in 2022, played well during the 2022 season, and got a payday in 2023 as a result.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster experienced a similar career revitalization in Kansas City two years ago, inking an incentivized one-year contract that ultimately paid him $10.2 million for the 2022 season.,” Kay continued. “He responded with his best performance since his breakout sophomore campaign and went on to earn a three-year deal from the New England Patriots after winning a ring with the Chiefs.