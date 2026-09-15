Chiefs’ Newest Offensive Weapon Kenneth Walker III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenneth Walker III joined the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2026, just weeks after helping the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX and earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The running back brings plenty of big-play ability to Kansas City after four seasons in Seattle. Here are five things to know about Walker, including his Super Bowl performance, NFL career, and why he chose the Chiefs.

1. Kenneth Walker III Is the Reigning Super Bowl MVP

Walker joined Kansas City just weeks after delivering the biggest performance of his NFL career.

Walker ran for 135 yards on 27 carries in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots, a performance that earned him MVP honors. Five of his carries went for at least 10 yards, more than any player had against New England during the 2025 season.

His 135 rushing yards were also the most by a player in a Super Bowl in 28 years.

The championship capped Walker’s fourth season with Seattle and sent him into free agency as one of the biggest names available at running back.

2. He Explained Exactly Why He Chose Kansas City

After winning a championship in Seattle, Walker wanted to join another organization capable of competing at the highest level.

During his introductory press conference, he pointed directly to Kansas City’s history of success.

“It’s a winning culture. Watching over the years, [they] have been to plenty of Super Bowls. They know how to win. So, I felt like it was a great fit for me,” Walker said.

The Chiefs also made Walker feel like a priority during the process, something he said mattered to him.

“It means a lot. You feel appreciated and wanted. That’s what everyone wants. I’m just happy to get in here, get to know the guys, and work,” he added.

3. Kenneth Walker III Is One of the NFL’s Toughest Backs to Bring Down

Walker has built a reputation for creating yards even after defenders get their hands on him.

He broke 61 tackles during the 2025 season, ranking fifth among NFL running backs, and accumulated 664 yards after contact.

Walker also consistently turned carries into big gains. He had 33 runs of at least 10 yards in 2025, sixth-most in the NFL, and ranked third among running backs with a 14.9% explosive run rate.

Ten of those carries gained at least 20 yards. By comparison, the entire Chiefs offense recorded only three runs of at least 20 yards during the previous season.

4. He’s Been a Consistent Producer Throughout His NFL Career

Walker has surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in three of his first four professional seasons.

As a rookie in 2022, he produced 1,215 scrimmage yards, including 1,050 on the ground, and finished second in AP Rookie of the Year voting.

Walker followed up with 1,164 scrimmage yards in 2023 before injuries limited him in 2024. He bounced back with a career-high 1,309 scrimmage yards in 2025, including 1,027 rushing yards and 282 receiving yards.

Through his first four NFL seasons, Walker has 4,560 scrimmage yards.

5. Kenneth Walker III Broke Out at Michigan State Before Reaching the NFL

Walker started his college career at Wake Forest, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Michigan State in 2021.

He had a breakout season with the Spartans, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. Walker earned consensus All-America honors and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Walker then ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at 211 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Seattle selected him with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Four years later, Walker has more than 4,500 scrimmage yards, a Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP honors on his résumé as he begins the next chapter of his career in Kansas City.