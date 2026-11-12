Chiefs Predicted to Land 6-Foot-4 Playmaker as Travis Kelce’s Replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs will eventually need to find Travis Kelce’s replacement, but the question is whether this move will happen this offseason. Kelce has been linked to retirement rumors for the past several offseasons, but the Chiefs star ultimately wanted to continue his playing career.

The playmaker may no longer be putting up Pro Bowl stats, but Kelce continues to be Patrick Mahomes‘ security blanket during critical game situations. Could the Chiefs finally look to land Kelce’s successor?

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner’s latest NFL mock draft has the Chiefs taking a tight end with their first-round pick. Kansas City is projected to select Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson with the No. 26 overall pick.

“If the other 31 NFL teams let this pairing happen, they’ll live to regret it,” Baumgardner wrote in a November 11, story titled, “After the NFL trade deadline, how will Round 1 of the draft play out?”

“The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Johnson has an outstanding skill set — don’t be fooled by his low production this season.”

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Predicted to Draft Travis Kelce’s Eventual Replacement in Oregon TE Jamari Johnson

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Johnson is putting up modest numbers this college football season. The tight end has notched 29 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns during his first seven appearances in 2026.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson as his No. 37 ranked overall prospect ahead of the 2027 NFL draft.

“Dante Moore isn’t the only Oregon prospect whose season hasn’t gone as planned,” Brugler explained in a November 12, rankings reveal.

“Johnson is averaging just 52.6 receiving yards per game in 2026, but he is an athletic pass catcher with an intriguing package of traits. He could be a better pro than college player.”

‘Bidding War’ Brewing for Travis Kelce Amid Retirement Rumors: Insider

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As for Kelce, there is already buzz that the star could hang up his cleats to focus on his media career as soon as this offseason. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio expects Kelce to retire this offseason amid a potential “bidding war” brewing among media networks.

“Last year, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen were inquiring with Amazon about whether or not the Prime Video spot would be available this year, and Kirk Herbstreit was still under contract,” Florio detailed in October, via Pro Football Sports Network.

“He’s already got the relationship with Amazon with ‘New Heights,’ but his brother’s already got the relationship in place with ESPN, and he’s going to be the one. He’s going to be the one they all want,” Florio added.

“… There could be a three-way bidding war for Travis Kelce, and I think they’re all going to want him. And I think he’s going to be in a booth somewhere next year.”

Will Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Retire in 2027?

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NFL draft predictions this early are a fun exercise, but there is still plenty of time for things to change. Kelce could surprise and opt to play again in 2027.

For context, Kelce is on a one-year, $12 million contract in 2026. Even if Kelce returns, the Chiefs would be wise to start planning for his replacement sooner rather than later.