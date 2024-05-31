Chiefs Had to Outbid AFC Squad in ‘High-Speed Pursuit’ of WR Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only team looking to trade with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

According to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, the New England Patriots were actively trying to trade back into the first round to acquire Worthy.

“They (the Bills) had an opportunity to take a deal from New England. New England was in high-speed pursuit of Worthy. They wanted Worthy badly,” Lombardi said on The Pat McAfee Show on June 31. “They were making calls to get that pick, and Buffalo had them on the phone, and so was Kansas City.”

If what Lombardi said is true, then the Bills opted to let one of their conference rivals — and a team that has consistently bested them during the postseason — obtain Worthy instead of their rebuilding division rival.

That’s an odd decision, to say the least.

Patrick Mahomes Wanted Xavier Worthy Before KC Drafted Him

Kansas City’s eagerness to trade up to select Worthy on day one of the Draft may be because the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, wanted to throw passes to Worthy.

According to ESPN’s Jason Reid, Worthy was the pass catcher Mahomes wanted most from this year’s historically talented class.

“They moved up to get a player who was clocked at 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash — the fastest time ever — and he’s the guy quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted most,” Reid wrote on May 7 of the Chiefs drafting Worthy.

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (fourth overall), Malik Nabers (sixth overall), Rome Odunze (ninth overall), and Brian Thomas Jr. (23rd overall) were all selected before Worthy in the Draft and were better overall prospects leading up to the Draft compared to Worthy.

But given Worthy’s skill set and what Mahomes has had success with in the past, it’s not a complete surprise — though it is still a little surprising considering how talented those other prospects are — that Mahomes wanted Worthy the most.

Patrick Mahomes Has Taken Note of Xavier Worthy’s Intelligence

Speaking to the media after day three of the team’s first set of organized team activities (OTAs), Mahomes discussed what stands out to him regarding Worthy, who was mending a hamstring tweak during OTAs.