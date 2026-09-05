Chiefs Part Ways With Son of Legendary NFL Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs saw flashes of strong play from running back EJ Smith this preseason, but an injury cut short his time with the team.

The Chiefs announced that they reached an injury settlement with the undrafted rookie running back, the son of NFL legend Emmitt Smith. The move could lead the way to a potential return down the line, but for now the rookie will be left searching for a new NFL team.

EJ Smith’s Time With Chiefs Comes to an End

As reporter Matt Derrick noted, Smith was part of a trio of players cut loose on Friday with injury settlements.

“The Chiefs have reached injury settlements with Chris Oladokun, CJ Hanson, and EJ Smith. They have been waived from the injured reserve list,” Derrick wrote on X.

Smith was grateful to get an opportunity with the Chiefs, especially after his college career was derailed by injuries.

“It’s been a great opportunity to be out here, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Smith told reporters at the start of training camp in July. “A lot of people didn’t think I’d be here today, just through the amount of injuries I’ve went through in college and everything of that nature. Just being out here, being able to practice with these guys and getting better every day is a blessing for sure.”

Smith had rushed for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 30 carries in the first two games of his junior season at Stanford when he suffered a season-ending injury. He later transferred to Texas A&M for his final two seasons, but was not able to match the same level of production.

Smith said signing with the Chiefs was his chance to prove that his past production was no fluke.

“I went through about four injuries throughout my college career, and so I just made me show more perseverance, made me more resilient, and it prepared me for this moment and for this opportunity,” Smith said.

EJ Smith Forging Different Path Than His Dad

Though he has a strong NFL pedigree, Smith acknowledged that he would not have the same path to the league as his father.