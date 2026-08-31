Chiefs Part Ways With 38-Game Starting CB After Offseason Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs overhauled their secondary in the offseason, then made some more significant changes at Sunday’s final roster cutdowns.

The Chiefs parted ways with their top two cornerbacks from last season, trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and watching Jaylen Watson follow him to L.A. in free agency. The Chiefs made some other big additions, but parted ways with one of those on Sunday.

Kader Kohou Misses Final Cut

The Chiefs announced Sunday evening that they cut third-year cornerback Kader Kohou, who was one of the biggest signings for their defense this offseason.

Kohou came into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and has appeared in 47 games with 38 starts. He made 180 total tackles with three interceptions. He faced uncertainty, however, after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

Analyst Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus predicted earlier this month that Kohou might not make the final roster, noting that the Chiefs added plenty of competition to the secondary.

“After missing all of 2025 due to a torn ACL, Kohou joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in hopes of rekindling his prior form,” Locker wrote. “As recently as 2024 with the Dolphins, Kohou showed glimpses with a 68.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just a 76.0 passer rating when targeted.”

Locker noted that the Chiefs had the top of their cornerback depth chart set, leaving Kohou fighting for one of the remaining reserve spots.

“Kansas City appears to have its two primary starting corners set in Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams, but the team has a logjam at cornerback depth in Kohou, Kristian Fulton, rookie Jadon Canady, L’Jarius Sneed and Kaiir Elam,” Locker wrote.

Kohou may have been pushed off the roster bubble by Kristian Fulton, who had a strong performance in the team’s final preseason game. Fulton had been taking snaps with the second-team defense throughout training camp, but his strong finish helped to solidify a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Chiefs Could Have Other Plans for Kader Kohou

Because he is a vested veteran, Kohou is not subject to waivers and could return to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Reporter Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star noted when the Chiefs signed Kohou in March that the veteran cornerback could add some versatility to their secondary.

“Similar to the Chiefs’ recent signing of safety Alohi Gilman, Kohou offers the positional versatility that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo covets,” Sweeney wrote. “When lined up at cornerback, Kohou spent nearly 69% of his time in the slot, compared to 31% out wide. He also saw time in the box.”

Kohou could also have some competition for a spot on the practice squad. The Chiefs also released veteran cornerback Kaiir Elam, a former first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, and he could have a shot to return on the practice squad as well.