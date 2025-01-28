Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Announce Patrick Mahomes News Ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a crucial piece of the team, and the Chiefs have announced some historic news on him.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, with a 32-29 final score at Arrowhead Stadium, so the team is heading to the Super Bowl for yet another season and trying to notch their third consecutive Super Bowl win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Chiefs going all the way once again. As it turns out, Sunday’s game was a historic one for Mahomes.

Chiefs Congratulate Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Following the Bills win, Mahomes has now achieved the second-most playoff wins in NFL history. The team announced the news on Monday, January 27, stating the stats on X and adding, “Congrats QB1.”

The Chiefs added that he, “always finds a way to win,” which certainly seems to be the case, especially during the playoffs.

The Chiefs’ win over Buffalo means the team is just one win away from being the first team in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls. They’re a team that just keeps making history.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans on February 9.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Talks Adversity

Following the game, Mahomes caught up with NFL analyst and expert Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He talked about what this win means to the Chiefs and why it’s extra special.

“We dealt with so much adversity at the beginning of the year, and we just kept winning,” Mahomes told Breer during a “quiet moment” following the win. “We found ways to win at the end of the day. Games like today—and the defense getting that stop, when we only got a field goal at the end, that’s just stuff we did from the beginning of the year.”

Mahomes added that coming up against adversity and having to find a way to win has “made us hardened. It’s made us even better for the adversity we dealt with. I’m just glad we got some of those guys that were injured back, and now we can see the vision [we had] for the offense.” It’s true that having a healthy team makes a world of difference.

“We’re going to need it because we’re going up against a great team in Philadelphia,” Mahomes added.

Mahomes, of course, has a solid teammate in tight end Travis Kelce, too. After their win over the weekend, Sirius XM NFL Radio interviewed Kelce on the field. When asked about his thoughts on how Mahomes has spearheaded the team this year and what the Chiefs’ mindset is going into the Super Bowl, he had glowing words.

“It wasn’t just me out there, man, it was a collective effort—offense, defense, and special teams,” Kelce said. “Offensively, Patrick Mahomes played his tail off. Whenever that guy is at the top of his game, we’re the hardest team to beat.”

Kelce added, “You already know, it’s time to rise up. We live for those moments, we practice for those moments, and sure enough, we relish in these moments and we survive these moments… time to get to work, baby.”

