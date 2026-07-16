Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Makes Bold Announcement on 2026 Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a definitive statement on his future early after suffering a season-ending injury, and he’s not backing off it as the season grows ever closer.

Mahomes has said consistently through the offseason that he plans to start in Week 1, even as the team and head coach Andy Reid have been more cautious in their assessments. The Chiefs quarterback has reached milestones in returning to the field, saying again this week that he’s on track to start in the season opener.

Patrick Mahomes Still Eyeing Week 1

In an interview with Yahoo Sports Daily on Wednesday, Mahomes said his goal has not changed.

“That’s my goal,” Mahomes said. “I’ve said that since the beginning, is being ready to go Week 1. I can’t predict the future, and I know that it’s a long process. It’s not just my decision, but at the same time I’m going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1.”

Mahomes added that he has some extra motivation to play in Week 1, facing a Denver Broncos team that just knocked them off the top of the division for the first time in more than a decade. Mahomes said he would do everything he could to take the field against the rival.

“I don’t want to miss that game because that’s the team that won the division while we were gone, and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates,” Mahomes said. “I’ll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1, and hopefully the doctors and the coaches give me the green light, and I’m able to go out there with my guys and compete against one of the best teams in the league.”

Mahomes suffered the injury in December, leaving the game where his team was ultimately eliminated from playoff contention. Though a torn ACL can take up to a year to rehab, the Chiefs quarterback remained consistently on schedule throughout the offseason and was able to take the field at the team’s minicamp.

Reid said in June that the team would be ready to start Justin Fields in Week 1 if Mahomes isn’t ready, but said he has faith that Mahomes will do everything in his power to return.

“I wouldn’t bet against him,” Reid said. “If anybody could do it, it’s this kid.”

Patrick Mahomes Itching to Get Back Onto the Field

Mahomes chose to remain in Kansas City through the offseason, staying at the team facility to go through rehab. He said it’s been lonely at times, though he’s just a few weeks away from his teammates joining him at training camp.