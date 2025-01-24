Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Emotional Message to Fans

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship matchup, and all hands are on deck. Both teams have strong quarterbacks, offenses and defenses, so the game on Sunday, January 24, is shaping up to be a nail-biter.

Ahead of the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an emotional message for fans who want to see their team head to New Orleans and take home another Super Bowl win.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Praises Fans

Mahomes gave props to Chiefs fans during a press conference on Thursday, January 23, sharing an emotive message and thanking them for their longstanding support and “love that they show for us.” After all, Chiefs fans are among the most loyal, and the team’s winning record doesn’t hurt.

“Chiefs Kingdom is always, they’re always passionate, they’re always loud,” the award-winning quarterback said. “I would just say, let’s even take it up a notch. Let’s see how loud this place can really get. But, I always appreciate the support and the love that they show for us, and so I’m just excited for another AFC Championship game back at Arrowhead.”

Mahomes also talked about what was at stake with the AFC Championship and assured followers that the Chiefs are doing everything in their power to get ready for the game. He also spoke highly of the Bills and said they were a worthy opponent.

“It’s the AFC Championship game. You’ve got to put it all on the line in order to win and try to get to the Super Bowl, and this is a great team we’re going up against (the Bills),” Mahomes said. “So, I think all of us are going to go out there and give everything we have.”

Mahomes Doesn’t Think the Refs Are Helping Him

It’s no secret that some NFL fans, analysts and experts have said that they think the Chiefs are getting some calls in their favor leading up to the Big Game. But, Mahomes disagrees. When asked if he thinks he’s getting “protection” or unfair calls from the referees, Mahomes strongly pushed back on the idea.

“I don’t feel that way,” Mahomes said during a January 22 press conference. “I just try to play football at the end of the day.” The referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and as proper as they possibly can, and all you can do is play the game that you love as hard as you can and live with the results.”

Mahomes added that his job isn’t to worry about the refs. He just needs to “go out there, play hard, try to do whatever I can to win the football game, and then live with the results based off my effort and the way that we played the game.”

When asked if he’s noticed any changes in officiating as he’s become a veteran quarterback, Mahomes also pushed back on that notion, tsating that each year, they deal with new refs and “new circumstances, and you never can really tell because every play is different.” On a positive note, he said that it’s part of “what makes the NFL so special.”