Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Impresses with Injury Recovery in New Practice Clip

Patrick Mahomes is back. Just seven months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, the star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is leading the team on the field once again as training camp gets underway.

Mahomes made some on-field appearances in OTAs, but those were limited, and he was not a full participant. This is different. This is a step in the right direction, a sign that he could be ready for the Chiefs opener in Week 1, less than two months away.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Seen on the Practice Field in New Clip

In a new clip circulating online courtesy of Jesse Newell on Twitter/X, Mahomes can be seen taking a practice rep under center alongside the Chiefs’ other quarterbacks. There’s nothing fancy here — it’s a simply snap from under center, a five-step drop with a play-action fake on air, and a 15-yard pass up the middle.

But even that is a sight for sore eyes for Chiefs fans. Seeing Mahomes on the practice field running basic drills at the start of training camp is a simple thing, yes — but so soon after his knee injury, it’s both impressive and noteworthy. He’ll be wearing a heavy brace on his left knee, just like he did in minicamp and at OTAs.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid won’t yet commit to Mahomes starting in Week 1. Those conversations will continue to play out as we go through training camp and see how Mahomes’ knee is holding up and responding to the increased activity. Still, these are the steps he needs to take, the boxes he needs to check, before he’ll be suiting up on Sundays for Kansas City once again. Every step in that process is good news and a welcome sight.

The Chiefs Look to Reclaim the AFC West

Last season, for the first time in nearly a decade, the Chiefs didn’t win the AFC West. Not only that, they missed the playoffs altogether, coming undone after Mahomes’ injury. Kansas City is on a mission this season to correct that, to reclaim their mantle at the top of their division.

Monday, September 14 against the Broncos. That’s the date and opponent for the Chiefs’ season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos won the division and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before their own quarterback was lost for the season with a broken ankle.

It’ll be a long-awaited return from injury for both Mahomes and Bo Nix. The Chiefs have some work to do to instill fear across the league again, and that will be their first opportunity.