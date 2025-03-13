Hi, Subscriber

Patrick Mahomes Causes a Stir With Message to Brittany Mahomes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Getty
Patrick Mahomes has sent a special message to his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the world is reacting to it.

Things are moving fast for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have just kicked off the 2025 free agency period, but it can’t be all football, all the time. Well, maybe it can, but regardless, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking some time away from the game to celebrate his three-year anniversary with his wife, Brittany.

Mahomes and Brittany have a lot to celebrate. Not only do they have three children together in Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye, but they’re also celebrating another fantastic Chiefs season. The team had a 17-3 record for the 2024 season and made it to the Super Bowl once again, although they sadly fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the final matchup.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends 2-Word Message to Wife

On Wednesday, March 12, Mahomes took to social media to share with the world how he and Brittany were celebrating their anniversary. He shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of the two having a romantic dinner out, complete with white roses and what appeared to be a fruity drink. Brittany was dressed casually in jeans and a black shirt.

Mahomes also sent a simple but special two-word message in the post: “3 years” with white hearts.

Fans were quick to gush over the post. Although it was on his Instagram Stories, so replies were private, fans still took to social media to send their well-wishes.

On X, BBQ Chiefs shared the post from Mahomes with the caption, “Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating their 3 year anniversary” and heart emojis.

“Very cute,” one fan commented. “Beautiful couple,” another said with a red heart emoji. “Just 3 years?? I have been 6 with my partner and we don’t have kids,” another chucked with some laughing face emojis. “Such a lovely couple and family. Congratulations,” one more said.

Last year, Patrick, celebrated his anniversary with Brittany with “a lavish bouquet, as well as a plate of macaroons and other delicious treats for the pair to enjoy. And instead of a candlelit dinner, he opted for some blow-up hearts and letters that spelled out ‘Happy Anniversary,” E News notes. So, it appears that Patrick is a romantic each and every year for this big celebration.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Over the Years

Patrick and Brittany started dating 2012 when they were both students at Whitehouse High School in Texas, so they’re high school sweethearts.

“She has her head on her shoulders the right way,” Patrick told E News back in 2023. “She’s my rock. She’s the one that, through tough times, can get me through.”

He added, “Having someone that supports you every single day like I do, is the reason that I am in the position that I am today.”

Mahomes proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium in 2018, and the two got married two years later, in September 2020. Their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was their flower girl. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his former girlfriend, influencer Kayla Nicole, were in the wedding party. Kelce, of course, has been dating Taylor Swift as of late.

For the 2024 season, Patrick Mahomes recorded 26 touchdowns and 3,928 yards, earning a 67.5 completion percentage.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Patrick Mahomes Causes a Stir With Message to Brittany Mahomes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x