Patrick Mahomes Causes a Stir With Message to Brittany Mahomes

Things are moving fast for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have just kicked off the 2025 free agency period, but it can’t be all football, all the time. Well, maybe it can, but regardless, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking some time away from the game to celebrate his three-year anniversary with his wife, Brittany.

Mahomes and Brittany have a lot to celebrate. Not only do they have three children together in Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye, but they’re also celebrating another fantastic Chiefs season. The team had a 17-3 record for the 2024 season and made it to the Super Bowl once again, although they sadly fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the final matchup.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends 2-Word Message to Wife

On Wednesday, March 12, Mahomes took to social media to share with the world how he and Brittany were celebrating their anniversary. He shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of the two having a romantic dinner out, complete with white roses and what appeared to be a fruity drink. Brittany was dressed casually in jeans and a black shirt.

Mahomes also sent a simple but special two-word message in the post: “3 years” with white hearts.

Fans were quick to gush over the post. Although it was on his Instagram Stories, so replies were private, fans still took to social media to send their well-wishes.

On X, BBQ Chiefs shared the post from Mahomes with the caption, “Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating their 3 year anniversary” and heart emojis.

“Very cute,” one fan commented. “Beautiful couple,” another said with a red heart emoji. “Just 3 years?? I have been 6 with my partner and we don’t have kids,” another chucked with some laughing face emojis. “Such a lovely couple and family. Congratulations,” one more said.

Last year, Patrick, celebrated his anniversary with Brittany with “a lavish bouquet, as well as a plate of macaroons and other delicious treats for the pair to enjoy. And instead of a candlelit dinner, he opted for some blow-up hearts and letters that spelled out ‘Happy Anniversary,” E News notes. So, it appears that Patrick is a romantic each and every year for this big celebration.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Over the Years

Patrick and Brittany started dating 2012 when they were both students at Whitehouse High School in Texas, so they’re high school sweethearts.

“She has her head on her shoulders the right way,” Patrick told E News back in 2023. “She’s my rock. She’s the one that, through tough times, can get me through.”

He added, “Having someone that supports you every single day like I do, is the reason that I am in the position that I am today.”

Mahomes proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium in 2018, and the two got married two years later, in September 2020. Their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was their flower girl. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his former girlfriend, influencer Kayla Nicole, were in the wedding party. Kelce, of course, has been dating Taylor Swift as of late.

For the 2024 season, Patrick Mahomes recorded 26 touchdowns and 3,928 yards, earning a 67.5 completion percentage.