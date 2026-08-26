Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News Before NFL Season Begins

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a relatively fast recovery after a season-ending injury last year, but made sure to make the most of his downtime.

Mahomes opened up on his rehab time after a torn ACL cut short his 2025 season, saying he gained some new perspective on the balance between football and family time. The Chiefs quarterback shared some news about how he spent the time and how it helped him grow both as a father and a quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes Reflected on Family, Football

In an interview with People magazine, Mahomes said the injury forced him to slow down and take some time away from the football field. That allowed him to get more concentrated time with his wife and children.

“Football is a huge part of my life, but I’ve always tried to keep perspective,” Mahomes told People. “Family, friends, my teammates, my foundation work, those things have always been important to me.”

“During the season you’re so locked in, so having that time to slow down, be present with the kids, and just enjoy the people around you makes it special.”

Mahomes added that the injury — along with the team’s dismal 6-11 finish, ending without the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade — led him to do some reflection.

“I want to be the best for my family, my teammates, the kids who look up to this game,” Mahomes said.

“When I think about why I go out there and put in the work every single day, it’s about being the best version of myself every single day so that I can have no regrets for how I played this game and went about my business,” he added.