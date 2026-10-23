Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Fear About Facing Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a strong start on offense, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows that the biggest challenge lies ahead this weekend.

The Chiefs are facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, a team that worries Mahomes on defense. The Chiefs quarterback issued a warning of sorts to his team this week, saying they will have to fight for every yard.

Patrick Mahomes Worried About Facing Seahawks

Speaking to reporters this week, Mahomes shared praise for how complete a unit the Seahawks have assembled on defense. He warned that it’s “not always going to be pretty” for Kansas City’s offense.

“They’re good at every single level of the defense,” Mahomes said in a press conference, via SI.com. “Defensive line, linebackers, secondary, everybody, and they have a great scheme. They’re going to make you earn it every single drive, and it’s not always going to be pretty, but you have to be consistent and not push it too far, but push it enough to make plays happen.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also shared respect for the NFC West contender, noting that they have found a good balance of being aggressive on defense while remaining disciplined.

“They’re the best in the business right now,” Reid told reporters. “Mike [Macdonald] does a nice job with the defense, and they have a good scheme; then they fly around. They believe in it, and they fly around. They aren’t a lot of hiccups on the back end. You see some teams where something goes on, and suddenly someone is popping free. You don’t see that with these guys.”

Chiefs Face Injuries on Offense

The Chiefs will have an even more challenging task against the Seahawks given their recent spate of injuries on offense. The team lost deep threat Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and could also be without top receiver Rashee Rice this week.

Rice was not able to practice on Thursday and has not been able to take the field since Oct. 4.

Reid shared some optimism for Rice, saying earlier in the week that the receiver was making steady progress.

“Rashee is getting better as we go by the day, so that helps,” Reid said.

But Rice will likely be in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. The team will issue its final injury report on Friday, with Rice trending toward being listed as questionable or worse.