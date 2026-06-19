Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Connected to Woman Found Dead on Property: Report

Per an ESPN report, former Kansas City Chiefs veteran DT Mike Pennel Jr. knew the woman found dead on a property he previously owned, contradicting his previous statement that he did not know her. According to an ESPN investigation, Pennel had an “ongoing relationship” with Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche, the woman whose body was found on a former property of his in January of this year.

Per this ESPN report, the network interviewed people close to the victim in addition to reviewing police records and found that Pennel and Guzmán Roche “frequently spent time together” when Pennel would visit the Dominican Republic. He owned a property there until 2025, when he sold it. Guzmán Roche’s body was found by the new owner when they did excavation work.

Former Kansas City Chiefs DT Mike Pennel Jr. Connected to Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche, per ESPN

Guzmán Roche was reported missing by her family on September 11, 2021. According to ESPN, several people told police that Pennel had connections to Guzmán Roche and should be investigated, but records indicated they never spoke to him in connection to the case.

Per ESPN, documents show that “Guzmán’s grandmother [Paula González] was so insistent with police that Pennel’s property could contain clues to her whereabouts that they let her accompany them to his address.” When they got there, “a strong odor of decay was obvious, but police told the family the smell probably was from a dead animal, and they did not expand their search to the place from where the smell was emanating — Pennel’s backyard.”

ESPN reiterated that prosecutors are investigating this case as a homicide and that Pennel is a person of interest, though no cause of death has been released.

In an interview with ESPN reporters, González recounted the events leading up to Guzmán’s disappearance. Guzmán would frequently spend time with Pennel when she visited the Dominican Republic, as ESPN reports.

Per ESPN, the week before her disappearance, Guzmán told her grandmother that she was spending time with Pennel but wasn’t feeling well, so she’d be home soon.

When no one in the family had heard from Guzmán, González was concerned and called a friend of her granddaughter’s who said that she believed Guzmán was still with Pennel. González then called the police to report Guzmán as missing.

ESPN quoted González, who said: “Look, you should come here, because this smells fishy. Here in Puerto Plata … this is a cemetery. Here is where young girls disappear.”

Former Chiefs DT Mike Pennel Jr. Previously Denounced ESPN’s Characterization of His Involvement in the Case

Back in April, ESPN claimed that “sources close to the investigation” had named Pennel as a “person of interest” in the case. Pennel pushed back on this in a text message to ESPN.

“This isn’t a story,” Pennel said in April. “I’m not legally involved. This is fake news being reported. I’d advise you to speak with my agent/lawyer … before writing a false story. Damaging my reputation.”

At the same time, Pennel’s attorney said that the ex-Chiefs champ didn’t know Guzmán Roche and was not in the Dominican Republic when she went missing. This is the statement that ESPN’s latest reporting contradicts.