Chiefs’ ‘Outstanding’ Rookie Defender Suffers Ankle Injury in Camp Practice

During Wednesday’s training camp practice, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a big injury scare when a standout rookie defender went down with an ankle injury. According to ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor, first-round DT Peter Woods — dubbed one of the stars of Chiefs’ training camp — suffered the injury during practice, though no further details have been released.

The good news for Chiefs fans is it doesn’t sound like Kansas City is expecting Woods to miss significant time. More than that, however, is hard to say without speculating. Coaches and trainers tend to be more cautious with players in training camp, as everyone is getting re-acclimated to football and getting their conditioning back up. For now, while Woods’ injury is worth monitoring, it’s not cause for panic.

Woods was the No. 29 overall pick in April’s draft out of Clemson. He broke out during his sophomore year in 2024, totaling 26 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. As a junior, he had 30 tackles, two sacks, and a pass defensed.

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro G Trey Smith Gushed About Rookie DT Peter Woods

“He’s young, and he’s figuring out the game,” Chiefs All-Pro G Trey Smith said about Woods, via Taylor. “But he has a willingness to learn, and I really, really enjoyed the way he stepped into this program, this organization, and how he’s trying to turn himself into a great player. But [he] definitely has an outstanding future ahead of him.”

“Peter is really talented, man, in terms of his hand utilization, speed, power,” Smith said after practice last week. “He’s really sort of the full package type of guy. He’s young and he’s figuring out the game, but he has a willingness to learn.”

“I’ve really enjoyed the way he’s stepped into this program,” Smith added. “He definitely has an outstanding future. I’m just really excited to help him in his development where I can.”

Chiefs Rookie DT Peter Woods Wants to Go Out and Hit Somebody

“It’s been almost a year since I’ve been able to put the pads on and hit somebody,” Woods said via Jesse Newell of The Athletic, ahead of Chiefs’ training camp. “So that first contact is going to be like a kid in a candy store.”

“It’ll be my first league contact, so I’m going to try to make it my best one ever,” he added.

“I’ve liked what I’ve seen,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of Woods. “He’s an explosive kid, he’s smart and he’s learning, trying to hone in on some of the techniques we’re asking him to do. I like his effort. He’s got a ways to go, but you sure like the tools.”