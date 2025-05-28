The 1 Chiefs Player Who Could Be a Game-Changer in 2025

The start of the regular season is still months away, but it’s getting closer, and this week, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their OTAs, which stands for Organized Team Activities, and plenty of big players were there.

Heading into the new season, guys such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be among the most talked-about players in the Chiefs’ squad. But, it’s not just about the big, flashy names.

One less assuming guy on the Chiefs’ roster is getting attention and being called one of the best in his position in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs Player Gets Glowing Ranking

In a May 21 feature for PFF, NFL analyst and expert Trevor Sikkema rattles off the top wide receivers in the league, and one Kanas City Chiefs player is pretty high on the tally.

Sikkema pinpointed the top wide receivers in the league using a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

“From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play,” Sikkema noted in the piece.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is the only guy on the list for Kansas City, and he comes in at No. 28. It’s pretty wild to think that a team with such a strong record the past few years doesn’t have anyone higher on the tally.

Regardless, the catch here is that Sikkema says Rice could be a difference-maker, but he has to stay healthy.

“Rice missed a significant portion of the 2024 season due to injury, but his performance over the past two years remains strong, with receiving grades of 86.1 and 85.5,” Sikkema stats. “He totaled 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, and that level of production is well within reach again if he stays healthy in 2025.”

As for No. 1, that honor went to A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. “Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade,” Sikkema stated in the piece. “He can win in every way, against any defense.”

The Chiefs’ Biggest Need

In a May 22 feature for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine gives his picks for every NFL team’s roster needs and trade assets heading into 2025.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, he says the team has to beef up its interior defensive line. He also named edge George Karlaftis as the team’s top trade asset.

In the piece, he first makes the glowing comment, “As long as the Chiefs have the trio of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, they are going to be in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.”

He also gives props for a draft pick, stating that the Chiefs “drafted one of the most talented tackles in the class. Josh Simmons might have been the first tackle drafted if he hadn’t torn his ACL during the season at Ohio State.”