Chiefs Get Brutal Reality Check Despite Bold Offseason Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs made several notable moves this offseason, but one NFL analyst believes the changes won’t be enough to return the team to the playoffs.

In ESPN’s annual predictions for the 2026 season, NFL analyst Ben Solak picked the Chiefs to miss the postseason for a second straight year. While Solak acknowledged Kansas City improved its roster, he argued lingering concerns at several positions outweigh the team’s offseason additions.

The prediction comes just days after three Chiefs stars were recognized among the NFL’s top players entering the 2026 season by CBS Sports.

ESPN Analyst Explains Why Chiefs Could Miss the Playoffs

Solak began his prediction by acknowledging Kansas City’s offseason improvements.

“Two things I think are equally true,” he wrote. “First, the Chiefs got better this offseason. Second, it isn’t going to be enough.”

According to Solak, Kansas City’s roster has become increasingly difficult to maintain after years of building around quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

He credited defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for consistently developing contributors in the secondary following the departures of Charvarius Ward, L’Jarius Sneed and Tyrann Mathieu. However, he believes the team’s ability to replace departing talent has slowed.

Solak pointed to several players who have not developed as expected.

“Jawaan Taylor was supposed to be a cornerstone at right tackle. Safety Chamarri Conner was supposed to be another Spagnuolo success story. Felix Anudike-Uzomah would bring much-needed juice on the edge. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown would alleviate the lost effect of Tyreek Hill,” he wrote.

He also questioned Kansas City’s roster construction.

“Contenders with pricey rosters must be constantly innovating in scheme and finding low-salaried contributors in both the draft and free agency. General manager Brett Veach failed to do his part, while coach Andy Reid’s offense grew stale.”

ESPN Identifies Running Game Is Still the Chiefs’ Biggest Concern

Solak argued that Kansas City’s rushing attack became one of the team’s biggest weaknesses over the past two seasons.

“Of particular concern was the Chiefs’ handoff game. It didn’t exist,” he wrote.

He said running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt lacked the explosiveness needed to consistently threaten opposing defenses.

“The 2024 and 2025 Chiefs had two of the three least explosive seasons on running back carries this century,” Solak wrote.

Kansas City addressed the position by acquiring Kenneth Walker III during the offseason, but Solak believes paying a premium for a running back reflects larger roster-building issues.

“The Chiefs had to pay sticker price to sign Walker because of their inability to develop an alternative,” he wrote.

He added that those financial commitments reduce flexibility elsewhere on the roster.

“That means they have less room for error in places like the secondary, where both Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie are no longer taking snaps. And at receiver, where Rashee Rice must once again be the load-bearing wall of a thin group.”

CBS Sports Still Ranks Chiefs’ Core Among NFL’s Best

Despite ESPN’s concerns about Kansas City’s overall roster, several of the franchise’s cornerstone players continue receiving recognition across the league.

Last week, CBS Sports included Mahomes, center Creed Humphrey and Jones in its annual Top 100 Players entering the 2026 season.

Mahomes ranked No. 7 after throwing for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns in 14 games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in December 2025.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco remained confident in the quarterback’s standing.

“He’s still one of the best – if not the best – quarterbacks in the league,” Prisco wrote.

Humphrey ranked No. 23 after earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season. According to CBS Sports, he allowed just seven pressures and zero sacks across 708 pass-blocking snaps.

“He was the best center in the league again last season, displaying the ability to move people in the run game and excel in pass protection. Patrick Mahomes has to love having him as his center,” Prisco wrote.

Jones also earned a place in the rankings after recording 63 pressures in 2025, the third-most among NFL interior defensive linemen.