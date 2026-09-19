The Kansas City Chiefs have a bit longer to wait before Josh Simmons returns to the field, but they’ll face a big roster decision once he does.
The team’s veteran offensive tackle is expected to miss another game while dealing with an ailing back. The Chiefs have shuffled around their line in his absence, giving undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson the chance to start in his absence.
Chiefs Could Give Rookie Kahlil Benson a Big Job
Benson is expected to keep a starting job once Simmons returns, which could push another veteran offensive lineman to the bench.
SI.com’s Joshua Schulman predicted that Benson remain in the starting lineup once Simmons is able to return, shifting over the right tackle and unseating veteran Jaylon Moore.
“The reality with Moore is that the Chiefs know what they’re getting with him,” Schulman wrote. “His biggest selling point is his versatility as a swing lineman who can fill in when needed. He isn’t a disastrous option, but the Chiefs would be settling by choosing him over Benson.”
Schulman added that Moore is likely coming to the end of his time in Kansas City after the conclusion of his contract this season, giving the team a chance to start grooming a long-term replacement in the promising Benson.
“The Chiefs have undoubtedly found a hidden gem in Benson,” Schulman wrote. “Even if there are some growing pains with him at left tackle, the only way they’ll know if he’s worthy of a starting job is if they give him a shot. The fact that he was able to adapt to a new position with such little notice tells us he can be a special part of this offensive line for years to come.”
Chiefs Predicted to Bench 6-Foot-4 Offensive Veteran For ‘Hidden Gem’ Rookie