Chiefs Predicted to Bench 6-Foot-4 Offensive Veteran For ‘Hidden Gem’ Rookie

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bit longer to wait before Josh Simmons returns to the field, but they’ll face a big roster decision once he does.

The team’s veteran offensive tackle is expected to miss another game while dealing with an ailing back. The Chiefs have shuffled around their line in his absence, giving undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson the chance to start in his absence.

Chiefs Could Give Rookie Kahlil Benson a Big Job

Benson is expected to keep a starting job once Simmons returns, which could push another veteran offensive lineman to the bench.

SI.com’s Joshua Schulman predicted that Benson remain in the starting lineup once Simmons is able to return, shifting over the right tackle and unseating veteran Jaylon Moore.