Chiefs CB Faces Tough Roster Projection After Injury Struggles

“After missing all of 2025 due to a torn ACL, Kohou joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in hopes of rekindling his prior form,” Locker wrote. “As recently as 2024 with the Dolphins, Kohou showed glimpses with a 68.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just a 76.0 passer rating when targeted.”

Locker added that the Chiefs made several additions after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, and that could make it difficult for Kohou to land a spot on the final 53-man roster.

“Kansas City appears to have its two primary starting corners set in Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams, but the team has a logjam at cornerback depth in Kohou, Kristian Fulton, rookie Jadon Canady, L’Jarius Sneed and Kaiir Elam,” Locker wrote.

Locker added that Kohou has some factors working against him.

“Fulton’s preseason excellence (76.6 PFF coverage grade), Canady’s fourth-round draft status and Sneed’s familiarity seem to bode well, which leaves the remaining names on the chopping block,” Locker wrote. “That might include the 27-year-old Kohou, whose inside-outside versatility would be compelling around the league.”

Another Chiefs CB Faces Warning

Elam, a former first-round pick with the Buffalo Bills, could face the same challenge as Kohou. He struggled in recent seasons, losing his starting job with the Bills and being waived by the Dallas Cowboys midway through the 2025 season.

ESPN reporter Nate Taylor predicted that Elam would be cut loose at final roster cutdowns as well.