Chiefs Star Predicted to Leave Following Super Bowl Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially in the offseason, along with every other NFL team, and they’re looking ahead to their roster for the 2025-26 season. With the loss to the Eagles last Sunday, February 9, there’s likely a strong desire on behalf of the team to try to get back to the big stage next season.

But, they may have to do it without one of their top free agents, who is getting a lot of interest across the league.

Chiefs Veteran Could Be Swooped Up By Another Team

When it comes to free agents, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith is not only the most crucial Chiefs free agent but also one of the most coveted free agents in the league this offseason. He’s been with the Chiefs for four seasons and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

So, there’s going to be a lot of interest in Smith, and it might be too much for the Chiefs to beat out. In a February 10 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox predicts that Smith will leave the Chiefs and sign with the Chicago Bears to head to the Windy City.

Smith “can expect to see lucrative offers in free agency,” Knox stated. “He’s a star in the running game, didn’t allow a sack in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and will turn just 26 in June.”

Knox adds that the Bears greatly need “help on the interior and needs to protect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.” Of course, the Bears have a new head coach in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who “enjoyed a powerful and versatile offensive line” in Detroit and will “likely look to replicate that in Chicago,” Knox adds.

The Bears have the funds to bring him, too, as Spotrac reports the team has the sixth-highest salary cap going into the offseason with $64.8 million in cap space.

Chiefs, Bears or Titans

Knox isn’t the only one who thinks Smith could hit the road. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that “several teams have him as the top overall free agent.” Flower also reported that “some inside the league” believe the Chicago Bears could be a good landing spot for Smith.

If it’s not the Bears, Knox thinks Smith could also be of use to the Tennessee Titans. “The Titans could also use line help, may take a quarterback early in the draft,” he notes, “and recently hired assistant Kansas City general manager Mike Borgonzi to be their GM.”

Smith heading elsewhere isn’t totally in the bag, though. In a February 10 feature for ESPN, Ben Solak predicted that the Chiefs will pay whatever they have to in order to secure the playing for the long haul.

“The Chiefs will make Smith the highest-paid guard in football, beating out the four-year, $84 million deal the Eagles gave to Landon Dickerson last season with a five-year, $110 million deal of their own,” Solak asserted.

In the end, whether or not the Chiefs keep Smith will come down to dollars and cents. But, it’s safe to say that the Chiefs would like to see this key player back for the long-term, if it makes sense for the team.