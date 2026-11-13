Chiefs Predicted to Add Tyreek Hill on ‘Bargain’ Deal to Help Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs made one big move to help their wide receiving corps at the NFL trade deadline and fell short on another, but could still have time to add more help for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs swung a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, taking advantage of the team’s fire sale to land steady receiver Josh Downs. The team reportedly took an even bigger swing, reaching out to the New York Jets about star receiver Garrett Wilson, but were denied.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified another potential addition for the Chiefs, suggesting they could still reunite with Tyreek Hill on a “bargain” deal.

Tyreek Hill Could Be Worth a Shot for Chiefs

Moton noted that there are still plenty of questions surrounding Hill, from the condition of his knee after last season’s major injury to the result of a civil trial from his estranged wife where he was found liable on two charges of battery.

“Hill’s injury recovery and the civil jury’s findings could factor into teams’ evaluations, though a team willing to sign him may still see potential for the explosiveness that made him a game-changing receiver,” Moton wrote. Moton suggested that Hill wouldn’t be close to a return until after Thanksgiving, when the Chiefs might be able to add him for the final stretch of the season.