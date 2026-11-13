Chiefs Predicted to Add Tyreek Hill on ‘Bargain’ Deal to Help Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs made one big move to help their wide receiving corps at the NFL trade deadline and fell short on another, but could still have time to add more help for Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs swung a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, taking advantage of the team’s fire sale to land steady receiver Josh Downs. The team reportedly took an even bigger swing, reaching out to the New York Jets about star receiver Garrett Wilson, but were denied.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified another potential addition for the Chiefs, suggesting they could still reunite with Tyreek Hill on a “bargain” deal.
Tyreek Hill Could Be Worth a Shot for Chiefs
Moton noted that there are still plenty of questions surrounding Hill, from the condition of his knee after last season’s major injury to the result of a civil trial from his estranged wife where he was found liable on two charges of battery.
“Hill’s injury recovery and the civil jury’s findings could factor into teams’ evaluations, though a team willing to sign him may still see potential for the explosiveness that made him a game-changing receiver,” Moton wrote.
Moton suggested that Hill wouldn’t be close to a return until after Thanksgiving, when the Chiefs might be able to add him for the final stretch of the season.
“Even with the addition of wideout Josh Downs, the Chiefs may consider reuniting with Hill to add another playmaker for Patrick Mahomes,” Moton wrote.
Tyreek Hill’s Agent Bullish on Deal
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said this week in an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that the wide receiver is close to being medically cleared to return. Rosenhaus didn’t give an exact timeframe of when this could happen.
“As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I’m letting teams know they can sign him,” Rosenhaus said. “I think he’s close and I think he’s gonna make a great comeback..I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season.”
In the meantime, the Chiefs are ready to get Downs into the mix quickly. Mahomes said this week that the wide receiver has gone to work immediately learning the offense.
“You can tell just the intellect and how he’s able to pick stuff up. He’s a professional,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “He knows what he’s doing, and he wants to come in and just compete and have success.”
Mahomes added that the Chiefs and Colts have similar offensive concepts, which helps, but said it will still take time for the veteran receiver to get fully up to speed.
“The entire offense, it’ll probably take a couple weeks (to learn),” Mahomes said. “But I think what I’ve learned just from meeting Josh is he’s very intelligent.”
Chiefs Predicted to Add Tyreek Hill on ‘Bargain’ Deal to Help Patrick Mahomes