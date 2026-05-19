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Chiefs Predicted to Target Veteran Edge Rusher After 10.5 Sack Season

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Cameron Jordan
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 21: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after his team's 29-6 victory against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs may already be working on their next defensive addition.

The team has been overhauling the defense after last season’s disappointing outcome, when the unit struggled en route to the first season without a playoff berth in more than a decade. Reporter Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports believes that veteran Cam Jordan could be a logical target — and thinks the team may already be recruiting him.

As Goldman noted, Jordan made an appearance at quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ golf tournament, which could lay the groundwork for the Chiefs to land him.

“Jordan has been the ideal free agent fit at edge rusher for a while now. It feels like he’s being recruited by the team after appearing at Patrick Mahomes’ charity golf event,” Goldman wrote.

Goldman added that Jordan would be a strong fit for the Chiefs.

“Not only does he fit the physical prototype that they’ve preferred at 6-foot-4 and 287 pounds, but he’s also played for Steve Spagnuolo before,” Goldman added. “If the Chiefs feel they need to add depth, Jordan feels like a player who can elevate the room, even at 36. He’s coming off a 10.5 sack season in 2025, which is more than any single defender generated in Kansas City last year.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Chiefs Predicted to Target Veteran Edge Rusher After 10.5 Sack Season

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