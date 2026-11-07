Chiefs Predicted to Find Tyreek Hill Replacement in Brandon Aiyuk

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a torrid start on offense, with running back Kenneth Walker III gashing defenses and opening up the passing attack.

The offense has slowed in recent games, while an injury to Tyquan Thornton has exposed a need for a deep-threat wide receiver. While the Chiefs have been linked to free agent Tyreek Hill with his pending return to the NFL after a major knee injury, one NFL analyst believes they could find another replacement in Brandon Aiyuk.

Chiefs Named Landing Spot for Brandon Aiyuk in NFL Return

Aiyuk and agent Drew Rosenhaus arrived at the 49ers team facility this week, with the two sides expected to work on the details that will lead to his release. Aiyuk has been out of the NFL since suffering a major knee injury 25 months ago, but said he feels back to full health and is ready to play.

“I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said, via ESPN. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I’m back to 100% and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League.”

The 49ers terminated Aiyuk’s contract and the $27 million remaining in guarantees when he stopped attending rehab check-ups for the knee, but the team is still seeking to recoup $13 million in bonus money already paid to the wide receiver. Once that payment is made, Aiyuk is expected to be released.

Reporter Wajih AlBaroudi of USA Today’s For the Win noted that the Chiefs could change course from their expected pursuit of Hill and land Aiyuk instead.

“The Chiefs have needed a receiver with Aiyuk’s ability ever since Tyreek Hill walked out the door, particularly after Tyquan Thornton went down after a promising start this season,” AlBaroudi wrote. “Defenses are beginning to contain Kenneth Walker III with the Kansas City passing offense not exactly keeping them honest, so Aiyuk could remedy that issue.”

Brandon Aiyuk Ready to Play Again

As ESPN’s Nick Wagoner noted, the 49ers could still prefer to trade Aiyuk and recoup some kind of return, but would need to find a partner by Tuesday’s trade deadline. If that doesn’t happen, the team is expected to release Aiyuk, which Wagoner called “the most likely” outcome.

Rosenhaus made it clear that Aiyuk is ready to play immediately.

“Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team,” Rosenhaus said. “Fortunately, he’s feeling good physically. He’s healthy. He’s ready to get back to work. We don’t really have any comment about where he’s going to play. We’ll keep that between us and the Niners, but obviously, we are here with the right intentions.”