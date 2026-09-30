Chiefs Predicted to Land Odell Beckham Jr. to Address Biggest Weakness

The Kansas City Chiefs have jumped out to a 3-0 record thanks to a rejuvenated offense, though they still have room to improve in the wide receiving corps.

The team could have an unexpected opportunity to address the position. Reporter Jardan Dajani of CBS Sports named the Chiefs as one of the top landing spots for veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his abrupt release from the New York Giants.

Chiefs Could Add Veteran WR for Patrick Mahomes

Dajani noted that the veteran Beckham should still have some interest, despite his light role with the Giants. He appeared in just 20 offensive snaps through three games, recording zero catches.

The report noted that several contending teams could vie for Beckham, including the Chiefs.

“The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for a veteran wide receiver,” Dajani wrote. “That room needs some help, as Patrick Mahomes is still relying on 36-year-old Travis Kelce to be his leading receiver. Rashee Rice has 190 yards receiving through three games, with Tyquan Thornton behind him at 108 yards receiving. If there’s one weakness with the Chiefs, it’s probably the wide receiver position.”

Dajani suggested other contenders could be in the mix, including the Los Angeles Rams. The preseason Super Bowl favorites have stumbled to a 1-2 start, with top receiver Puka Nacua missing two games with a nagging hip issue.

Giants Showed Faith in Odell Beckham Jr. Before Release

Beckham was looking to restart his NFL career with the Giants this season, though head coach John Harbaugh said during the summer that he would need to earn a spot on the roster.

After two weeks of minimal snaps on offense, Harbaugh said before last week’s game that now was the time to get him going.

“I would think Sunday would be great,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday.”

But Beckham was again a non-factor as the Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans, failing to catch his only target from fill-in quarterback Jameis Winston.