Chiefs Predicted to Lose Out on Tyreek Hill to Struggling NFC Contender

The Kansas City Chiefs were seen as the top landing spot for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, especially after the team’s spate of injuries, but another ailing contender could steal away the former Chiefs star.
Hill is nearing a return after suffering a devastating knee injury last season, with his agent saying that Hill is close to getting back on the field. Though the Chiefs could still make a play for their former receiver, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested another more motivated team could grab him first.
Tyreek Hill Could Pick Different Contender
Kay predicted that Hill would land with the Los Angeles Rams, the preseason Super Bowl favorites who fell to 2-3 with a stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams lost Davante Adams to a ruptured hamstring, an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.
“With Adams expected to miss six to 10 weeks while he recovers from a ruptured hamstring, the Rams need to offset the loss of their star wideout with a pickup on the open market,” Kay wrote. “No free agent can move the needle more than Tyreek Hill.”
Adams had a torrid start to the season, making 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns through six games. If Hill can return to some of his former health — and agent Drew Rosenhaus suggests he is getting close — then he can be a good replacement for the Rams, Kay suggested.
“Hill’s résumé makes him an intriguing potential replacement, although his recovery and lengthy absence create uncertainty about how quickly he could contribute,” Kay wrote, adding, “If healthy, his speed, route-running and elusiveness could help Los Angeles replace some of Adams’ production.”
Chiefs Could Target Other Receivers
The Chiefs are still in need of some help at wide receiver after losing Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle, and some believe they could aim higher than the aging Hill. ESPN’s Benjamin Solak suggested the team could make a run at Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.
Solak predicted that the Pickens could be nearing the end of his time in Dallas at the end of this season, and the Cowboys may want to sell while his value is still high.
“His effort level and focus seem to be waning again, and the Cowboys will struggle to pay Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom they recently traded for,” Solak wrote.
“If the 2-4 Cowboys keep losing games, I’d call Pickens on the franchise tag for the remainder of the season — we know he has game-breaking ability when he’s dialed in. Imagine Pickens in Los Angeles to help replace Davante Adams … or in Kansas City as Mahomes’ new downfield target? Exciting stuff.”
Chiefs Predicted to Lose Out on Tyreek Hill to Struggling NFC Contender