Chiefs Predicted to Lose Out on Tyreek Hill to Struggling NFC Contender

The Kansas City Chiefs were seen as the top landing spot for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, especially after the team’s spate of injuries, but another ailing contender could steal away the former Chiefs star.

Hill is nearing a return after suffering a devastating knee injury last season, with his agent saying that Hill is close to getting back on the field. Though the Chiefs could still make a play for their former receiver, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested another more motivated team could grab him first.

Tyreek Hill Could Pick Different Contender

Kay predicted that Hill would land with the Los Angeles Rams, the preseason Super Bowl favorites who fell to 2-3 with a stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams lost Davante Adams to a ruptured hamstring, an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

“With Adams expected to miss six to 10 weeks while he recovers from a ruptured hamstring, the Rams need to offset the loss of their star wideout with a pickup on the open market,” Kay wrote. “No free agent can move the needle more than Tyreek Hill.” Adams had a torrid start to the season, making 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns through six games. If Hill can return to some of his former health — and agent Drew Rosenhaus suggests he is getting close — then he can be a good replacement for the Rams, Kay suggested.