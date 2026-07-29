Chiefs Predicted to Part Ways With QB Who Started in Place of Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs brought in some help at quarterback this offseason as Patrick Mahomes was rehabbing a torn ACL and his ability to start the season was unclear.

With Mahomes now on track to play for the team in Week 1, the Chiefs are projected to part ways with the former practice-squad quarterback who replaced him to end last season. Veteran Chris Oladokun is expected to fall below the cut line, with the Chiefs instead leaning on a trusted veteran and a rookie developmental project to round out their quarterback room.

End of the Line for Chris Oladokun?

SI.com’s Jordan Foote broke down the roster bubble candidates after the first four days of training camp, predicting that Oladokun would fall on the wrong side. The Chiefs brought in veteran Justin Fields as a backup and potential replacement if Mahomes was not ready to go, which could squeeze out Oladokun.

“Mahomes, like he has multiple times in the past, appears to be ahead of schedule following an injury,” the report noted. “Regardless of whether he’ll be 100% for Week 1, which most do expect, he’ll avoid going on the physically unable to perform list barring any setbacks. Fields, traded for during the offseason, backs him up.”

Foote predicted that the Chiefs would choose to keep rookie Garrett Nussmeier, who may not make it through to waivers.

“Nussmeier may have been the ‘last in’ for us in this exercise,” Foote wrote. “Assuming everything tracks regarding medicals for the 2026 seventh-round pick, it’s hard to envision another team not potentially being intrigued enough to claim him on waivers. The risk of losing him could keep Kansas City from cutting him.”

Oladokun filled in for the Chiefs to conclude last season, after both Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew went down with season-ending injuries.