Chiefs Predicted to Land 5,000-Yard WR at NFL Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a torrid start on offense this season, and could have room for one more big addition.

Reporter Carter Bahns of CBS Sports predicted that the Cleveland Browns would move on from veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy before this season’s trade deadline. He named the Chiefs among the top landing spots, noting that Kansas City’s offense could need one final piece to solidify their Super Bowl contention.

Chiefs Could Target Jerry Jeudy on Trade Block

As Bahns noted, many insiders expected the Chiefs to make a significant addition to their wide receiving corps during the offseason, but the move never materialized.

“While the Chiefs did not invest in any wide receiver help in the offseason, they have the look of an offense that could benefit from another weapon out wide or in the slot,” Bahns wrote. “Jeudy and Rashee Rice can both move around in the formation while Xavier Worthy remains a deep threat and YAC accumulator out wide.”

Bahns warned that the Chiefs have “minimal” depth for their wide receiving corps. So while the group may be off to a hot start, an injury could have a significant impact.

“With this team squarely back in the Super Bowl conversation, it needs to both maximize its wide receiver output and add insurance behind the starters in order to prevent late-season regression,” Bahns wrote.

Jeudy is off to a career-worst pace, making just five receptions for 62 yards so far this season. His role with the Browns has steadily diminished since his career-best 2024 season, when he made 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite the slow start, Jeudy has proven to be a steady contributor. He has 356 career receptions for 4,946 yards and 17 touchdowns while appearing in at least 15 games for each of the last four seasons.

Chiefs Get Throwback Season From Travis Kelce

The Chiefs have gotten solid contributions from newcomer Kenneth Walker III, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushing yards through the first three weeks. They are also getting a throwback performance from tight end Travis Kelce, who briefly considered retirement during the offseason before returning to the team on a new three-year contract.

As reporter Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted, Kelce is on pace to make a mark on the NFL record books.

“Kelce has 1,094 receptions in his NFL career, tying him with Tim Brown on the all-time list. With his next catch, Kelce will move ahead of Brown and be No. 7 in NFL history for career catches,” Smith wrote. “In first place on the all-time catch list is Jerry Rice, whose record of 1,549 receptions may never be broken. Kelce won’t catch Rice even if he plays until he’s 40.”