Chiefs Predicted to Trade 7-Year Veteran CB Before Regular Season

The Kansas City Chiefs made some sweeping changes to their secondary this offseason, and could have one more big adjustment coming before the start of the regular season.

The Chiefs shipped top cornerback Trent McDuffie off to the Los Angeles Rams, who also signed former Chiefs starter Jaylen Watson. They then traded up in the draft to land Mansoor Delane, who is expected to take over as the top cornerback.

But the moves may have left one veteran cornerback redundant, leading one analyst to suggest the Chiefs will put him on the trade block before the start of the regular season.

Kristian Fulton’s Days in Kansas City Could Be Numbered

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified the top trade candidates through the final two weeks of the preseason, predicting the Chiefs could explore a trade for cornerback Kristian Fulton. Moton wrote that the team’s other defensive backs have clearly defined roles, with Fulton the odd man out when it comes to depth chart construction.

“If healthy, Delane is a lead cornerback. Nohl Williams started in five out of 17 contests last season and may have untapped potential as a third-rounder from the 2025 draft,” Moton wrote. “Sneed has four years of experience in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system.”

“Because of injuries, Fulton missed nine outings last year. He didn’t crack the starting lineup until the last two games of the campaign. With the changes at his position, the seventh-year pro is likely No. 4 on the depth chart among boundary defenders.” Moton suggested the Chiefs could get a late-round draft pick in exchange for Fulton, who is 28 and entering his seventh NFL season. His value likely won’t go any higher, Moton suggested, as the Chiefs could simply cut Fulton if they can’t find a willing trade partner.